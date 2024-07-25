Whilst they have so far endured a quiet summer transfer window, Celtic are now reportedly eyeing both an international defender and a young winger amid Brendan Rodgers' talks with chief executive Micheal Nicholson and financial director Chris McKay.

Celtic transfer news

After three consecutive Scottish Premiership title wins, it's not a major shock that the Bhoys have had a quiet summer so far, but some may have expected more than just two arrivals as the new campaign approaches. Both Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo have arrived to solve Rodgers' goalkeeper problem following Joe Hart's departure, whilst a deal for Adam Idah is yet to come off, although the Hoops have had better luck with Paulo Bernardo.

The Norwich City forward starred on loan at Celtic Park last season and reports suggest that the Scottish giants certainly want to secure the forward's signature on a permanent basis. Yet, with just 10 days left until their Scottish Premiership campaign gets underway against Kilmarnock, an agreement has not been reached to bring Idah back to Glasgow. Instead, the Hoops are reportedly looking to turn their attention to two other potential reinforcements.

According to reliable reporter Stephen McGowan of The Daily Mail, Celtic are targeting moves to sign Dara O'Shea and Michel-Ange Balikwisha before the summer transfer window slams shut at the end of August. The report follows Rodgers' reported discussion with both Nicholson and McKay in which he outlined his transfer stance for the remainder of the window.

The Celtic boss confirmed the discussion, saying via The Daily Mail: "I had a long meeting with Michael and Chris today, we know the targets we want to bring in. Still a long way to go in the window, our concentration is that we know what we want to do, the priority positions we want to improve.

"While the club is getting on with that, myself and the coaches were really focused on the improvements of this team, physically, tactically and technically. At some point before the end of August, I’d expect us to have the players we want in."

Patience may well be the keyword when it comes to Celtic's transfer window this summer, whether that is regards to Idah or other potential incomings such as O'Shea and Balikwisha. The recent rumours highlight the positive direction that the Bhoys' transfer window could yet head towards, with Rodgers potentially welcoming a former Premier League defender in O'Shea and an exciting winger in Balikwisha.

Balikwisha could be a particularly exciting arrival. The 23-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign for Royal Antwerp last time out, scoring 10 goals and assisting a further eight in all competitions. A player who still has plenty of time to improve and is arguably yet to reach his peak, Celtic may yet land another difference-maker for Rodgers.

Meanwhile, O'Shea would also be a shrewd piece of business. The Burnley defender, though relegated from the Premier League last season, has a wealth of experience at the top level, having featured on the international stage with Ireland 26 times over the last four years.