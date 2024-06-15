Celtic are looking to snap up an in-form star for a cut-price fee during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Celtic transfer rumours

2023/24 was another largely dominant season for Celtic. They once again beat Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title and clinched the Scottish FA Cup. Their displays in the League Cup - a second-round exit - and their Champions League showing were by no means impressive, but it was still a largely solid season for the Hoops, who continue to be the thrusting force in Scottish football.

However, as is the case with any top team, Celtic will need to keep improving and freshening things up if they are to maintain their place as the best team in Scotland. To do this, Brendan Rodgers and co. are seemingly looking to make a few new additions to their squad during the 2024 summer transfer window.

The Hoops are said to be one of a number of teams interested in a possible swoop to sign Bristol City centre-forward Tommy Conway. With Joe Hart having hung up his boots at the close of this past campaign, Celtic are in the market for a new goalkeeper and are preparing a 'formal approach' to sign Newcastle United shot-stopper Martin Dubravka this summer.

Elsewhere, Celtic have been credited with an interest in Salernitana defender Flavius Daniliuc, who spent his formative years at Real Madrid. Manager Brendan Rodgers is also said to be 'desperate' to sign loan star Adam Idah from Norwich City after his impressive stint with the club this year.

Celtic eye cut-price move for player who scored more than Maeda

Now, a fresh name has been linked with a move to Celtic Park. The player in question is Dundee midfielder Luke McCowan. Sky Sports are reporting that the champions are 'keeping tabs' on the 26-year-old as he prepares to enter the final year of his current contract.

McCowan's contract situation means Celtic could land the winger in a cut-price deal, as while he enjoyed a stellar 2023/24 campaign, Dundee will likely have to sell him this summer or risk losing him for nothing this time next year. McCowan was one of Dundee's standout stars as they finished 6th in the league, and losing him will no doubt be a blow for the Dark Blues.

However, his arrival could also be bad news for Celtic's Daizen Maeda. Both players generally operate in the same position for their respective sides, and after McCowan dominated Maeda in the SPFL this past term, Rodgers may opt to bench the 26-year-old in place of his new signing if he is utilised in an attacking-midfield role.