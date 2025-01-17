Celtic are considering a move to sign a tricky new 22-year-old attacker, according to reliable reporter Scott Burns.

Celtic targeting January signings

The Hoops are flying high at the top of the Scottish Premiership, however, Brendan Rodgers and those behind the scenes at Celtic Park are still looking to make multiple January additions.

One of those likely to arrive at Parkhead in 2025 is former defender Kieran Tierney. The left-back is surplus to requirements at Arsenal and looks set to sign a pre-contract agreement with Celtic, who also want to seal a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign.

Talking about the rumours to Tierney, Rodgers recently said: "Yeah, we'll always be linked with top players, and especially players that are one of us.

"Kieran was an instrumental part of a really, really successful period when I was here, and his talents then took him on to another challenge in the Premier League. So, yeah, we'll be linked with lots of names, Kieran obviously, naturally because of his situation. But for us, we'll only ever tell you when we sign a player, once he's signed."

Alongside Tierney, though, a brand-new attacker is also on the to-do list at Parkhead, with a whole host of names mooted as targets amid the rumours linking Luis Palma and Kyogo Furuhashi with moves away.

Brondby’s Mathias Kvistgaarden, Sarpsborg 08’s Sondre Orjasaeter and Aston Villa’s Louie Barry are some of the forwards linked with moves to Celtic.

More recently, Real Valladolid’s £8.5m-rated winger Raul Moro is another versatile forward who the Hoops appreciate, and now, a fresh name has emerged on Celtic’s radar.

Celtic have eyes on new attacking target - Scott Burns

According to Burns, writing for The Daily Record, Celtic are eyeing a move to sign BK Hacken star Zeidane Inoussa alongside interest from French side St Etienne.

The reliable reporter states that both Celtic and St Etienne have ‘scouted the Swedish under-21 star regularly in recent weeks’. Inoussa is now on the radar as Rodgers looks for another option behind Maeda, making it his priority position to bolster this month.

Zeidane Inoussa stats by position Appearances Goals Assists Left-winger 37 10 7 Left midfield 8 3 0 Right-winger 6 1 0 Centre-forward 5 3 0

The 22-year-old appears to be the latest name on Celtic’s attacker search and he has seen his Transfermarkt valuation rocket from €250,000 to a career-high €3m over the last 12 months.

He has been on the books with SM Caen in France, Valencia in Spain and both Brommapojkarna and BK Hacken in Sweden. Inoussa has caught the eye in recent years of TFA Scouted, who labelled him as a skilful and energetic attacker who can be unpredictable.

“Zeidane Inoussa is a right-footed winger who operates from the left wing but has the proficiency to operate from the right as well. He is a skillful player with energetic impact on the field. Profiles as a modern-day winger who is tricky dribbler and has unpredictability in his game.”