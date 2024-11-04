Celtic have set their sights on signing a specific player in the January transfer window, according to an encouraging new transfer update.

Celtic flying once again in 2024/25

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it is the Hoops who have once again set the pace in Scottish football this season, even if they are only top of the Scottish Premiership table ahead of Aberdeen on goal difference.

The Dons have been a surprise package in many ways, drawing 2-2 at Celtic earlier in the campaign and beating Rangers 2-1 in midweek, but they came crashing back down to reality against Rodgers' men on Saturday afternoon.

The Hoops thumped Aberdeen 6-0 in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup, producing a devastating performance to reach yet another domestic cup final, and it once again highlighted the gulf in class between the two sides, even though the Dons have matched them in the league to date.

Brendan Rodgers won't want to rest on his laurels, however, as he looks to seal another domestic treble this season, and new signings in January could give his squad that extra bit of quality, as they look to also remain in the Champions League. It looks as though an addition may be coming in, following a new update.

Celtic eyeing new defensive signing in January

According to Football Insider, Celtic are now "seeking to bolster their defence in the January transfer window" and are accelerating their plans to do so, with Rodgers making it clear that he wants reinforcements there.

£4m defender Alexandro Bernabei may not play for the Hoops again, finding himself out of favour and loaned out to Brazilian side Internacional, so a new left-back to replace him appears to be at the forefront of the club's transfer plans.

Celtic supporters will enjoy this update, with the club looking to be forceful in the transfer market and be ruthless in their quest to win yet another Scottish Premiership crown, strengthening their squad and not allowing Aberdeen a sniff of glory.

Should Bernabei move on, left-back looks to be an area of the pitch to focus on, although Greg Taylor and Alex Valle are already representing strong options there.

Centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers was a big loss through injury recently, and his absence perhaps highlighted the need for more depth at centre-back, while added competition for Alistair Johnston at right-back wouldn't go amiss.

In truth, Celtic would still have the best squad in the country even if no business was done in the January window, but adding new faces can never be a bad thing, in terms of freshening things up and keeping current players on their toes, so seeing a defender of some kind arrive midway through the season should be encouraged.

It is hard to criticise the Hoops' back-line, considering they have conceded just three times in 10 league matches this season, but looking for perfection should always be the aim, and it looks as if a new addition will be on the way in 2025.