Celtic are now eyeing a loan move for an international defender as an alternative to Kieran Tierney should they fail to re-sign the Arsenal defender this month, according to a new report.

Rodgers: Tierney will return to Celtic

Celtic head coach shared some good news with the club's fans earlier this week by confirming that Kieran Tierney will be returning to Celtic Park from Arsenal this summer at the latest. Tierney, 27, rose through Celtic's academy and was a pivotal figure in the team during Rodgers' first successful stint, before eventually making a £25 million switch to Arsenal in 2019.

He had been widely linked with a return to his boyhood club in recent weeks, and Rodgers has now confirmed it's happening.

"I think we're agreed that it will definitely take place in the summer. If we can do it beforehand, then great," Rodgers told the press on Tuesday.

"I don't want to speak too much on it with the greatest respect, because he's not a Celtic player here now with us," he explained. "But, if we were able to do it, of course, we would like to do that, but that's out of our control at this moment in time."

Rodgers also confirmed that fellow left-back Alex Valle's loan from Barcelona is being cut short: "Alex won't play again. Sadly, he's in Barcelona at the moment and he will probably then move on to another team."

Celtic eyeing Malacia as alternative

With Valle having now left Celtic Park, the Hoops will need to find a new left-back before the transfer window closes on Monday night. Rodgers is clearly hoping that man can be Tierney. However, if it can't be, the club will have to look elsewhere.

And according to a new report from The Daily Mail, Celtic have listed Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia as a potential loan option if they fail to land Tierney before the transfer deadline. The Mail claim that United are willing to listen to offers for the 25-year-old Dutchman, who has been capped nine times by his country, amid being close to wrapping up a deal Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu.

Real Betis, who recently signed United winger Antony on loan, however, are also thought to be interested in Malacia.

Malacia joined United in the summer of 2022, completing a £13 million switch from Dutch side Feyenoord. After a promising start to his career at Old Trafford, he then missed 18 months of action after undergoing knee surgery.

Since returning to fitness in November, the Dutch international has made just five starts in all competitions for Ruben Amorim's side, and hasn't played in the Premier League since the Red Devils were beaten 3-0 by Bournemouth back in mid-December.

According to a report from the Metro earlier this month, Amorim has told Malacia he is free to leave the club this month.