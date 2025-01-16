Brendan Rodgers is keen to add to his attacking options this month, and Celtic have turned their attentions to a versatile goalscoring winger, according to a new report.

Celtic transfer news

The Scottish champions are yet to complete any transfer business this month, but that doesn’t mean they are not going to do so. Rodgers will want to add to his squad even though they look on course to win the Scottish Premiership and have a good chance of reaching the Champions League knockout stages.

One player who is on Celtic’s radar is former defender Kieran Tierney. The left-back currently plays for Arsenal but has lost his place in the side in recent times, and the Hoops are now working on a deal to bring him back to Parkhead. Sky Sports are claiming that Celtic are close to agreeing pre-contract terms with Tierney, as he is a free agent in six months, and once that is completed, they are going to explore taking the player on loan for the remainder of the season.

As well as Tierney possibly arriving this month, Celtic may also look to bring striker Mateusz Bogusz to the club. The LAFC forward was of interest to the Hoops in the summer, as they were in talks over a possible deal, but a deal couldn’t get over the line. The 23-year-old netted 16 goals in the MLS last season and has remained of interest to the Hoops.

Celtic considering bid for versatile attacker in £8.5m deal

Bogusz is not the only attacking player on the Hoops’ radar, as The Daily Mail reports that Celtic are weighing up an offer for Real Valladolid’s winger Raul Moro.

Given Valladolid’s position in La Liga's relegation zone, Moro is expected to leave the Spanish side this month to help them improve other areas of the team. Celtic are yet to make an offer for Moro, but Valladolid are aware of their interest, and the Spanish side are asking for £8.5 million, which would make him the Hoops' fourth biggest ever outlay.

Moro’s football career has seen him play in Spain and Italy, having a short spell at Barcelona’s academy during the early days of his career. The 22-year-old is a very exciting winger who can play on both the right and left sides of the attack as well as play behind the striker, which is surely one reason why he is of interest to Rodgers.

Raul Moro's Real Valladolid stats Apps 50 Goals 6 Assists 7

Celtic are in the market for at least one new attacker, and to bring in someone like Moro, who can play in multiple positions, would be a huge boost. The Spanish under-21 international has yet to show he is consistent in front of goal, but he has chipped in throughout this campaign and has an eye for creating chances for his teammates.