With the Scottish Premiership title race on a knife edge, Celtic have turned their attention towards summer reinforcements during the international break, with a second attempt to sign a long-term target.

Celtic transfer news

For some time, it looked as though Celtic were on course to comfortably win the Scottish Premiership once again, but the arrival of Philippe Clement has swung the tide in Rangers' favour ever since. Now, Celtic sit just one point clear at the top, having played one game more than Rangers, who have fate in their own hands after an incredible comeback.

Hoping to avoid such a tightly-contested race next season, the rumour mill has already started regarding potential additions at Celtic Park. Reports have already linked the Bhoys with a replacement for the retiring Joe Hart in the form of RKC Waalwijk goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen and the number one spot may well be the focus this summer.

Away from incomings, meanwhile, reports have suggested that Brendan Rodgers is on "borrowed time" and the Celtic boss and could yet find himself out of a job come next season following a disappointing return to Celtic Park.

That said, with or without Rodgers, the Scottish giants are seemingly eyeing a move to finally land a long-term target. According to TeamTalk, Celtic are eyeing a second attempt to sign Hugo Bueno from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer after they saw their loan offer for the left-back turned down in January. A move this time around is "possible" after Wolves opted to maintain their squad depth during the winter window.

Bueno was reportedly open to the challenge of playing in Scotland and given that he is still keen to gain consistent first-team minutes, a move to Celtic Park could go through in the coming months. With Spanish and French clubs to contend against though, Celtic will need to act swiftly if they are to finally sign Bueno.

"Incredible" Beuno needs Celtic move

Currently stuck behind Rayan Ait Nouri in the pecking order at Wolves, Bueno needs Celtic as much as they need him to strengthen the left-back spot alongside Greg Taylor.

That said, given that he's been at Wolves since he was 16-years-old, a permanent deal may be a difficult one to negotiate, perhaps making a loan deal the most viable option this summer.

If on loan in Scotland, those in the Midlands will be watching on hoping to see the left-back make strides towards his best, including Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs, who told the club's official website: "Since joining us as a 16-year-old number 10, the work that Hugo and the coaches have put into changing his position, and the acceptance he had of doing that, shows what a good pro he is. To be able to get his head around a new position and develop at the rate he has was incredible.

“Hugo’s one of the huge success stories of the club. Bringing him in from a grassroots team in Spain when he was just 16, and he’s now 21, playing in the Premier League and being a regular Premier League player, it’s testament to everyone involved.”