Celtic are interested in making a move for an "incredible" 26-year-old before the summer transfer window shuts, according to an update from Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph.

Celtic transfer rumours

Mateusz Bogusz is the latest player to be strongly linked with a summer move to Parkhead, as Brendan Rodgers looks to perfect his squad before the end of the month. The Los Angeles FC midfielder is wanted by the Hoops, who are believed to have held talks with his current club over a potential transfer.

Similarly, Lausanne-Sport ace Alvyn Sanches is also reportedly the subject of talks with Celtic, with the 21-year-old someone who Rodgers thinks could become his side's version of Cole Palmer, who has impressed so much for Chelsea since arriving from Manchester City.

Away from players who could join the Hoops this summer, there is also the ongoing saga regarding the future of the influential Matt O'Riley at Parkhead, as he looks to seal a move away.

The Dane could now join Brighton in the coming days, although a deal is yet to be agreed with the Seagulls, at least giving Rodgers some hope. It does feel inevitable that he will leave at this point, though, acting as a huge blow to the Scottish Premiership champions.

Celtic eyeing move for "incredible" defender

Writing on X on Thursday afternoon, Joseph claimed that Celtic are interested in signing Sheffield United ace Auston Trusty this summer, with the 26-year-old costing the Blades £5m last year.

Trusty could be an ideal summer addition for Celtic, considering that he has 32 appearances to his name in the Premier League, showing that he can perform in arguably the world's most famous and demanding league. He has also appeared 44 times in the Championship and won two caps for the USA, so he has plenty of pedigree.

The defender has been hailed by George Friend in the past, too, with his former Birmingham City teammate saying of him: "I think Trusty has been incredible. I don’t think in the whole time I have been in the Championship I have seen anyone better at coming from a league abroad and just taking to the Championship so easily."

The fact that Trusty is adept as both a centre-back and a left-back can only be a good thing for Rodgers, in terms of versatility and squad depth, and it would suddenly improve his options greatly, as Celtic look to impress across all four competitions this season, not least the Champions League.

The Sheffield United ace is also at a perfect age, picking up lots of experience in his career but also still potentially awaiting his peak, so it is a deal that the Hoops should be looking to get over the line.