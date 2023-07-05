Majority shareholder Dermot Desmond acted quickly last month to secure Brendan Rodgers' signature as Celtic's manager for the next three years.

The Hoops were forced to go on the lookout for a new head coach after Australian tactician Ange Postecoglou opted for a new challenge south of the border with Tottenham.

Rodgers has now returned to Parkhead for a second spell in the dugout - four years on from winning seven trophies in less than three full seasons with the Scottish giants.

Much has changed since his departure to join Leicester in 2019 but one thing that has remained the same is Callum McGregor is still a regular fixture in the middle of the park.

The Hoops skipper made 149 appearances for the Northern Irish boss between 2016 and 2019, which illustrates how much the ex-Liverpool manager relied upon him. That was no different for Postecoglou as the Scotland international played 94 games - the most of any outfield player - during the coach's two seasons at the helm.

However, Celtic may start to think about what life will look like after the 30-year-old all-rounder moves on or his powers begin to wane.

Who could replace Callum McGregor at Celtic?

Rodgers could find McGregor 2.0, and his long-term replacement in the process, by securing a deal to sign Young Boys midfielder Fabian Rieder, who is a reported target for the club.

The Switzerland international is an all-action midfielder, like the Celtic captain, who has the quality to make an impact in and out of possession for his side.

Rieder averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.17 across 31 Super League starts last season, which would have placed him seventh within the Hoops squad - ahead of McGregor, who averaged a score of 7.07.

He showcased his ability on the ball with seven goals and 1.8 chances created per game for the Swiss outfit, while no Celtic midfielder managed more than six Scottish Premiership goals.

McGregor, on the other hand, found the back of the net on four occasions to go along with 1.4 key passes per outing, which placed him joint-fourth in the team for frequency of chances created.

The 30-year-old maestro also ranked third in the side for interceptions per match (one). Rieder happened to offer a similar level of defensive awareness for Young Boys with 0.9 per outing.

However, the 21-year-old dynamo made more tackles per appearance (2.2) than the Hoops ace (1.2) and more than Alistair Johnston's team-leading 1.8, highlighting his ability to win possession back on a regular basis - creating more opportunities for his teammates to attack.

Rieder, who talent scout Jacek Kulig hailed as "dangerous" and a set-piece "specialist", is nine years younger than McGregor while his form last season suggests that he could be the dream heir to that position in the team.

Both players are creative left-footed midfielders who can offer a goal threat to go along with their defensive work, which is why Rodgers must seal a swoop for the talented youngster before the deadline surpasses at the end of the summer.