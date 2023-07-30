Celtic started off their week with a bang by officially confirming the signings of South Korean duo Hyeok-kyu Kwon and Hyun-jun Yang on permanent deals.

They have since announced the arrival of Polish centre-back Maik Nawrocki as their fifth addition of the summer transfer window, as those three have joined Marco Tilio and Odin Thiago Holm in committing their futures to the Scottish giants.

Where does Hyeok-kyu Kwon play?

Kwon is a defensive midfielder who has joined from Busan IPark to bolster Brendan Rodgers' options in the middle of the park ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

He is a ball-winning expert who specialises in breaking up opposition attacks with his ability to make vital interventions in midfield, which is backed up by his K League 2 form in 2023.

The 22-year-old talent made 1.9 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game across 19 appearances in the division prior to joining Celtic this week, whilst he also completed 86% of his attempted passes.

Meanwhile, Matt O'Riley and Callum McGregor topped the midfield charts for tackles (1.5) and interceptions (one) per Scottish Premiership match respectively last term. This suggests that Kwon could be an outstanding defensive option for Rodgers in that position.

The Northern Irish head coach could now land a dream partner for the South Korea U23 international by signing reported £13m transfer target Fabian Rieder to provide an attacking threat alongside the towering gem's steel.

How many goals did Fabian Rieder score last season?

The Switzerland international plundered nine goals in 43 matches for BSC Young Boys throughout the 2022/23 campaign and could thrive alongside a powerful enforcer like the 6 foot 3 Celtic tank.

Rieder also registered 11 assists from midfield and his impressive form came off the back of five goals and 11 assists in 42 outings during the previous season.

He was directly involved in 20 goals for Young Boys last term and could be a phenomenal attacking threat from a number eight position, given that Matt O'Riley led the way for Celtic with 15 goal involvements in the Premiership.

The Swiss maestro, who journalist Dean Jones claimed has "twinkle toes", also caught the eye at the U21 European Championship this summer as he averaged 2.3 key passes per game across four appearances.

No Hoops player, in any position, managed more than 2.1 chances created per outing last season, which suggests that the potential is there for Rieder to be a terrific creative threat for Rodgers if he is able to translate that form over to Scottish football.

The 21-year-old dynamo, who recorded an assist on the opening day of the 2023/24 Super League season last weekend, is a player with the ability to score and create goals on a regular basis and could be a game-changer for the Bhoys if they are able to bring him in this summer.

Having Kwon in a defensive-midfield role next to him could allow the left-footed whiz to thrive as it could allow the £13m-rated talent to focus on going forward to make an impact at the top end of the pitch.

The South Korean colossus could cover the back four with his ability to make tackles and interceptions consistently, which would then provide Rieder with the space and freedom to work his magic.