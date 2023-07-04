It has been a summer of turbulence for Celtic so far as they have lost key members of their team on and off the pitch since the start of last month.

Manager Ange Postecoglou departed to join Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and midfielder Aaron Mooy officially retired, while Jota has completed a permanent transfer to Al-Ittihad.

Brendan Rodgers, who replaced the Australian tactician at the helm, has also been able to snap up two new signings; Odin Thiago Holm and Marco Tilio.

The Hoops boss has also been linked with a swoop for Young Boys midfielder Fabian Rieder, who could come in as his dream heir to Matt O'Riley's place in the squad.

Premier League teams have been touted with interest in the Denmark international this year and Celtic are said to be expecting offers to come in for him ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

How did Fabian Rieder perform last season?

Rieder enjoyed a terrific campaign for his side in the Super League and his performances suggest that the potential is there for him to be an excellent replacement for O'Riley, should the ex-Fulham man depart Parkhead over the months to come.

The Switzerland international, who is valued at €10.5m (£9m) by FootballTransfers, averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.17 across 33 league outings as he showcased his ability in and out of possession.

On the ball, the 21-year-old created 1.8 chances and completed 0.8 dribbles per game to go along with his seven goals from the middle of the park, as per Sofascore. Had he registered those numbers in a Celtic shirt, he would have ranked second and joint-first respectively among central midfielders within the Hoops' squad last term.

O'Riley, meanwhile, produced just 0.6 dribbles but a mighty 2.1 key passes per match for Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, which does not suggest that there is a huge difference between them in that regard.

Defensively, Rieder made 3.1 tackles and interceptions per game while also coming out on top in 48% of his individual duels for Young Boys. No Celtic midfielder managed more than O'Riley's 2.2 tackles and interceptions combined per clash, suggesting that the Swiss ace could provide Rodgers with more bite in the middle of the park.

These statistics outline that the talented magician, whose "exemplary determination" was hailed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has proven himself to be a midfield player with the ability to make a significant impact at both ends of the pitch.

Rieder has the potential to be an exceptional heir to O'Riley due to his defensive and offensive quality, to create chances while also being able to win possession back on a regular basis, which is why this signing could alleviate any concerns about the Danish gem's possible departure.