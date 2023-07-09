Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will be hoping to add to his already-impressive collection of trophies for the club in the upcoming season.

The Hoops boss replaced Ange Postecoglou after the Australian tactician opted to join Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur last month and is now in his second spell at Parkhead.

He lifted seven trophies in less than three full years during his first stint in Scotland, with the upcoming campaign providing him with an opportunity to reach double figures.

The summer transfer window has well over a month left to run and the Northern Irishman could use it to bolster his squad in order to give his team the best chance of success.

Odin Thiago Holm and Marco Tilio have both joined in recent weeks but the Hoops may not be done there, as Young Boys central midfielder Fabian Rieder has also been linked with a switch to Paradise.

How good is Fabian Rieder?

The 21-year-old's performances in his home country suggest that he has the quality to be an excellent player for Celtic if it translates over to the Scottish Premiership next term.

He is a creative midfield player who also offers a goal threat from a number eight or ten position, which could make him Rodgers' next version of Tom Rogic.

The former Hoops magician, who left at the end of the 2021/22 season, made 105 competitive appearances under the 50-year-old manager during their time together at Parkhead.

The Australian contributed with 24 goals and 20 assists in that time, including five of each in 22 league outings in the 2017/18 campaign, which works out as a goal involvement every 2.39 games on average.

Rogic proved himself to be a midfielder with the ability to make a significant impact at the top end of the pitch and Rieder's form for Young Boys indicates that the potential is there for him to follow in the now-30-year-old's footsteps.

The Switzerland international averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.17 - a score that would have placed him seventh in Postecoglou's squad - across 33 Super League outings last season and chipped in with seven goals along with four assists, which works out as a contribution every three matches on average.

He also created seven 'big chances' for his teammates to go with 1.8 key passes per match. To highlight how good that is, only Jota (1.9) and Matt O'Riley (2.1) bettered it in Celtic colours throughout the Scottish Premiership.

Rieder also caught the eye at the U21 European Championship as he created 2.3 chances per game over his four appearances at the tournament, which is more than any of the aforementioned Hoops players managed last term.

This suggests that the Swiss wizard, who was hailed as "tenacious" and a set-piece "specialist" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has the quality to be an outstanding creator for Rodgers whilst also being able to contribute with a goalscoring threat from midfield.

Therefore, the Young Boys dynamo could be the manager's next Rogic as the potential is there for him to deliver goals and assists from a number eight role on a regular basis to support the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi, Liel Abada, and Daizen Maeda.