Celtic are in pursuit of another two summer additions as they look to win a third consecutive SPFL title. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano spoke to GIVEMESPORT about the latest on this pair of targets for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Newcastle United winger set to depart St James’ Park?

As Newcastle United reach new heights in the Premier League pecking order, some players are due to fall by the wayside.

One man who is surplus to requirements in Eddie Howe’s plans is the diminutive winger Ryan Fraser. The signing of Harvey Barnes from Leicester City as well as the electric form of Miguel Almiron from this time last year has seen Fraser’s chances of playing time dwindle even further.

Fraser arrived in Newcastle from AFC Bournemouth in 2020, where he was managed by Howe once again. During their time together at the Vitality, they worked their way up from League One to the promise land of English football and so manager was clearly keen to reunite with player when he landed the Magpies’ job.

The 29-year-old accrued just 311 minutes in the league last season, spanning across three starts and five substitute appearances. Fraser did then not feature in the matchday squad as Newcastle swept aside Aston Villa on the opening day of the season, further fuelling the rumours linking him with Celtic.

Celtic eyeing up a Swedish defender?

Celtic’s other target will be lesser known to the common football fan, the man in question being Gustaf Lagerbielke.

He made his debut for the Swedish national team in January of this year and has already played for a number of teams in his home country.

Currently, the 23-year-old represents the 2012 league champions IF Elfsborg and has the Scottish champions on red alert. Sky Sports are reporting that they are close to landing the centre-back for a rumoured £3 million fee.

Fabrizio Romano has given the latest news on the pursuit of Ryan Fraser and Gustaf Lagerbielke, to GIVEMESPORT.

“Yeah, it’s a work in progress in that aspect. I expect both deals to advance in the next days as there are conversations ongoing. So the idea is to advance, and we have to see what’s going to happen next there because there is interest also in their players.”

What other Celtic news is there?

Along with adding Lagerbielke at the heart of defence, Rodgers is reportedly eyeing an upgrade in the left-back slot.

Youngster Quentin Merlin broke through into the Nantes first team the season before last and has now become a stalwart for the Ligue 1 outfit.

French journalist Emmanuel Merceron has claimed that Merlin could become another summer arrival at Celtic Park.

In that same position, there have been murmurs about a possible return to Scotland for Kieran Tierney. He is currently out of favour under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates and it is looking more and more likely that he will depart Arsenal in this window.

Real Sociedad are at the fore of this interest but the two clubs can’t come to an agreement about whether it will be a loan or permanent move. Rudy Galetti has indicated that Celtic could genuinely be in for Tierney to reunite him with former boss Brendan Rodgers.