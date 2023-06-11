An update has emerged on Celtic and their efforts to replace Ange Postecoglou ahead of the 2023/24 campaign...

What's the latest on Daniel Farke to Celtic?

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that the Hoops are in talks with former Borussia Monchengladbach head coach Daniel Farke.

The journalist Tweeted: "Excl. Farke: Talks with Celtic FC! Celtic very interested in signing him as a replacement for Postecoglou. First talks took place. Celtic FC Next option: @leeds confirmed. But not advanced yet. Could change next week. Farke, ready to take over a new club now!"

Gladbach parted ways with the German boss earlier this month and majority shareholder Dermot Desmond is now eyeing a swoop to bring him back into management with the Scottish giants.

Would Daniel Farke be a success at Celtic?

The 46-year-old head coach, who typically deploys a 4-2-3-1 formation, would be an exceptional replacement for Postecoglou as he has a proven track record of being able to lead a title-winning team.

Prior to finishing tenth in the Bundesliga with Gladbach, the tactician enjoyed an excellent spell with Norwich City in England and won the Championship title in two of his three seasons in the second tier.

His Canaries side racked up 94 and 97 points in 2018/19 and 2020/21 respectively and did so while playing exciting free-flowing football.

The Yellows plundered 93 league goals in 18/19 and 75 in 20/21 and this shows that the coach knows how to organise a team that can consistently win matches, under the pressure of fighting for a title, and demolish opposition outfits by being lethal in the final third.

Farke was hailed as an "exceptional" coach by the legendary Pep Guardiola, who in 2021 revealed that he spent some of his spare time tuning into the German boss' matches, saying: “I have a good relation with the Norwich manager, so if they play I like to watch them."

These comments from the Manchester City boss, who was beaten 3-2 by the ex-Canaries manager in 2019, suggest that he would be able to deploy a style of play that would excite the Celtic supporters. If it was enjoyable enough to entice Guardiola, then it's surely good for those at Parkhead.

Postecoglou's Hoops scored 114 goals in the Scottish Premiership this season as they won the title and Farke could come in and carry on that fine work by replicating his success with Norwich in Scotland and building a team that can win whilst playing entertaining football and scoring plenty of goals.