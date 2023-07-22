An update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to bolster the playing squad ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign...

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

According to Football Scotland, the Hoops have an interest in signing Gremio attacker Ferreira before the end of the summer transfer window.

The report claims that they are eyeing up the 25-year-old attacker as they also close in on a deal to sign Legia Warsaw centre-back Maik Nawrocki for a fee in the region of £4m.

This comes after the same outlet stated earlier this week that it could take around £6m for the Bhoys to secure a deal for the Brazilian winger, who has been the subject of an enquiry from the Scottish giants.

How good is Ferreira?

The Gremio ace has endured an injury-disrupted couple of years in Brazil and this transfer would be about how Brendan Rodgers is able to uncover the best of his form, which was showcased throughout 2021.

Ferreira has missed 31 competitive matches through injury since August 2022, due to a muscle problem and a hamstring issue, and this has stunted his development.

The tricky left winger, who has scored three goals and provided three assists in 14 games this season, has the potential to be a big upgrade on current Hoops forward Daizen Maeda if he is able to get back to his best.

During the 2021 campaign, the £6m-rated sensation produced 14 goals and 13 assists across 52 outings in all competitions for Gremio. This works out as a direct goal contribution every 1.93 matches on average - more than one every other game from a wide position.

Maeda, meanwhile, has scored 19 goals and provided 12 assists in 71 appearances for Celtic during his time in Scotland, which is an average of an involvement every 2.29 clashes.

Last season, the Japan international was directly involved in a goal every 2.72 outings with 11 strikes and seven assists over 49 competitive games.

These statistics suggest that Ferreira could provide a greater threat on the left wing if Rodgers is able to get him back to top form at Parkhead, due to his impressive numbers in 2021 for Gremio.

During the 2021 Serie A season, the Brazilian magician completed 84% of his attempted passes and created 1.4 chances per match for his teammates.

Out of Celtic's wingers, only Jota (1.9), who has since moved on to join Al Ittihad, produced more key passes per game throughout the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership campaign, as Maeda ranked 15th among the entire squad with only 0.8 per clash.

This indicates that Ferreira could provide his fellow attackers with more opportunities in front of goal to add to their own tallies, to go along with his superior goal involvement figures.

Of course, this transfer would be a gamble for the Hoops given the 25-year-old wizard's recent injury woes but it is one that has the potential to be worth it due to his sublime form when fully fit for Gremio.

Rodgers could uncover a big upgrade on Maeda on the left flank and it is now down to Rodgers to push for this deal to get over the line over the coming weeks.