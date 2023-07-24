It is fair to say that it has been a rather hectic last few months for those of a Celtic persuasion, with the Old Firm giants now preparing for a new regime following the return of Brendan Rodgers to the dugout, after treble-winning coach Ange Postecoglou opted to move to the bright lights of the Premier League.

Aside from that change at the helm, the Hoops have also been forced to witness the exit of fleet-footed forward, Jota to Saudi Arabian side, Al-Ittihad on a £25m deal, while experienced playmaker Aaron Mooy surprisingly called time on his career at the age of just 32.

Amid those notable departures, the Glasgow giants have thus far acted to acquire Marco Tilio, Hyunjun Yang and Odin Thiago Holm to help bolster the first-team ranks, while Kwon Hyeok-kyu is also set to join Polish defender Maik Nawrocki in moving to Parkhead.

That may not be the end of the summer spending as far as Rodgers and co are concerned, however, with the Scottish Premiership side also showing an interest in Gremio forward, Ferreira.

What's the latest on Ferreira to Celtic?

Football Scotland notably revealed last week that the Bhoys had made an approach regarding the potential signing of the 25-year-old, with the 5 foot 9 talent seemingly being lined up as a possible replacement for the aforementioned Jota on the flanks.

Any move for the Brazilian - who has 42 goals and assists in 125 games for his current side to date - is likely to require a fee of around £6m if Celtic are to get their man, with the player seemingly open to the prospect of making the move to Scotland.

Despite the possible excitement over snapping up the wideman this summer, the fear will be that those at Paradise could be set to endure a repeat of the infamous, nightmare signing of Rafael Scheidt.

How much did Rafael Scheidt cost Celtic?

The now-retired asset remains one of the more bizarre additions of the club's recent history, having ultimately made just a handful of appearances for Celtic after being snapped up by then-boss John Barnes back in 1999, despite the fact that the Englishman had never actually seen him play live.

While a defender by trade, Scheidt has some parallels to his compatriot, Ferreira, as he also made the move to Glasgow from Gremio, with the Hoops forking out what proved to be a rather hefty fee of £5m at the time.

Having been plagued by injury during his first season at Parkhead, the three-cap international was restricted to just three league appearances in that 1999/2000 campaign, before being shipped out on loan back to his homeland following Martin O'Neill's appointment.

The arrival of the Northern Irishman in the dugout seemingly put paid to any hopes Scheidt had of establishing himself in the side, with O'Neill reportedly once saying to the forgotten man: "I like footballers who are not like you. I like footballers who play well.”

Such were his overall woes, the one-time Kawasaki Frontale man was even included in The Guardian's 'top ten biggest wastes of money in football history' in 2001, with the Old Firm outfit getting little return on their initial investment.

While, of course, Ferreira is his own man and may be confident of enjoying a more fruitful spell at Celtic, there may be fears that he could follow in Scheidt's footsteps by struggling to adapt to life in Scotland from Brazil.