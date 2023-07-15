Celtic look to be taking advantage of Scott Brown being in charge of EFL League One club Fleetwood Town and could form an 'interesting' link with the club that could 'benefit' both parties, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Do Celtic and Fleetwood Town have a partnership?

Earlier this month, Football Insider suggested that Celtic are said to be 'forming a partnership' with Fleetwood Town that would allow players from the Scottish giants to go on loan to the Fylde Coast side to gain experience.

Although there is no official link between the sides has been reported through reputable sources, Celtic youngster Adam Montgomery has joined Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan deal and will spend the year at the Highbury Stadium working under Celtic legend Brown.

Former Celtic midfielder Scott Robertson left Glasgow to join the Cod Army back in January on a free transfer, providing another indication of a link between the two sides.

Fleetwood Town manager Brown signed a new two-year deal at the club last week and expressed his delight at being able to commit his future to the English third-tier outfit, as per STV News, stating: “I’m glad to have got the deal over the line, it’s been a brilliant first year in the job and can’t wait for the new season to start. “I’ve been made to feel right at home by the Fleetwood staff, players, and fanbase, so I just want to give everything I can to bring success to the town, hopefully starting with a win on Saturday.”

As cited by The Scottish Sun, Brown was linked with a sensational return to Celtic in an assistant manager role before Brendan Rodgers was appointed at Parkhead; however, nothing transpired and Brown is now readying Fleetwood Town for their endeavours in 2023/24.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that having a link between Celtic and Fleetwood Town could prove beneficial to both clubs.

Jones told FFC: "I think it's really interesting, actually, that this link has developed and I totally see how it benefits both parties. You often hear about linkups between Premier League sides and clubs abroad, but for Celtic to be using a side in the Football League to one, use some of their players to go out and get experience but two, think that along the line, they'll benefit is really interesting."

What else is going on in the world of Celtic?

Celtic are slowly ramping up their preparations for the new campaign and have jetted out to Portugal for a pre-season training camp where boss Rodgers will be able to run the rule over his squad.

Once their time in Portugal ends, the Hoops will then head across the world to play matches in Japan against Yokohama F. Marinos and Gamba Osaka before a trip to Dublin to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Aviva Stadium, Capping off the friendly action, Celtic will return to base and field a side in long-serving wide man James Forrest's testimonial against Athletic Club at Parkhead.

On the transfer front, Marco Tilio and Odin Thiago Holm have both joined Celtic from Valerenga and Melbourne City, becoming Rodgers' first two signings since making his shock reappearance in Glasgow's East End.

Plenty more action will be expected in the market as the Bhoys look forward to defending their Scottish Premiership crown in 2023/24.