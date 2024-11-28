Celtic were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Parkhead in the Champions League on Wednesday night after they failed to land a winner against Club Brugge.

The Hoops pushed for a second goal in the final stages of the clash in Glasgow but were unable to create many high-quality openings to find the back of the net.

They had to come from behind in the match, though, after a horror own goal from centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers, before Daizen Maeda struck level in the second half.

It was a moment to forget for the USA international, as he handed the Belgian side the lead, but the rest of his performance was relatively impressive.

Cameron Carter-Vickers' performance against Club Brugge

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender will not want to see any more replays of his error, but we are going to provide you with one here, as he lost track of where his goalkeeper was and found the bottom corner of his own net.

It was a moment of madness from Carter-Vickers, who panicked under pressure. The way he responded to that mistake, however, was very admirable.

The 26-year-old brute ended the match with six out of seven aerial duels won and two out of three ground duels won, with two tackles and one interception made to cut out Club Brugge attacks.

He also completed a staggering 139 passes and had 160 touches of the ball, with a 94% pass success rate, and this shows that the English-born ace was largely reliable in possession, aside from that one slip-up for the own goal.

Despite his huge error, Carter-Vickers was not the worst performer on the pitch for the Scottish giants, as there was a player who Brendan Rodgers must now consider dropping from the XI.

Why Kyogo Furuhashi must be dropped

Kyogo Furuhashi is the player in question. The Japan international struggled throughout the game and was unable to offer an outlet to the team or quality in front of goal.

In 76 minutes on the pitch, the experienced marksman mustered up just three completed passes, 136 fewer than Carter-Vickers, and only had nine touches of the ball in total.

The one 'big chance' that did fall his way was missed by the former Vissel Kobe star, whose finishing let him down in the vital moment, whilst Adam Idah came on and showed Celtic what they had been missing.

Vs Club Brugge Kyogo Furuhashi Adam Idah Minutes 76 14 Touches 9 9 Passes completed 3/5 6/6 Duels won 0/0 1/2 Fouls won 0 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Idah completed more passes, competed in more duels, won more duels, and won more fouls in 14 minutes than Kyogo did in 76.

His presence in the centre-forward position gave Celtic a target to hit and it helped them to pin Club Brugge back for the final ten minutes or so, albeit the team ultimately failed to make the most of that dominance.

Rodgers must, now, ruthlessly ditch Kyogo from the starting XI and bring Idah, who scored twice off the bench against Hearts in the last Premiership match, into the team.