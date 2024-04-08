Celtic are still in with a chance of securing two pieces of silverware before the end of the 2023/24 campaign as they look to avoid a trophyless season.

Northern Irish boss Brendan Rodgers was brought back to Parkhead for a second spell in Glasgow last summer, and will be hoping that his return does not end in disappointment at the first time of asking.

His team were knocked out of Europe and the League Cup during the first half of the season, but they still have the chance to win the Scottish Premiership and the SFA Cup before all is said and done.

Whilst there is still plenty left to play for on the pitch for the Hoops over the next six weeks or so, the club already have one eye on the upcoming summer transfer window.

It will be another opportunity for Celtic, who made two signings to bolster their squad during the January window, to add to their options across the pitch.

Celtic's interest in expensive centre-forward

The Scottish giants reportedly have their eye on an impressive Greek striker who could come in as a dream alternative to current loanee Adam Idah in the final third.

According to a recent report from Sky Sports Italy, via Calcio Mercato, Celtic are one of a number of clubs keeping tabs on Panathinaikos centre-forward Fotis Ioannidis.

The outlet primarily focused on Lazio and their interest in the Greek international as a potential long-term successor to Italian marksman Ciro Immobile, who scored two goals against the Hoops in the Champions League back in November.

However, it also added that West Ham United, Sevilla, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bologna, Sporting, Stuttgart, and Celtic are also looking at the talented attacker.

This suggests that Rodgers will face significant competition to land the striker's services during the upcoming summer transfer window, as a number of big European clubs appear to be in the market to add him to their squads.

The report claimed that the Greek side currently values him at a staggering €15m (£12.8m) and that they are hoping for a summer auction for the forward, possibly to drive his price up higher as multiple clubs fight it out to sign him.

This could make it more difficult for Celtic to win the race for him, especially when you consider that their current club-record signing is Odsonne Edouard for £9m from Paris Saint-Germain.

Therefore, Ioannidis may not be the most realistic target for the Hoops at this moment in time, unless they are willing to splash out a record fee to sign the impressive ace this summer.

However, the 24-year-old whiz could be a dream alternative signing to Adam Idah, who is currently on loan from Norwich City, at the end of the season.

Adam Idah's form this season

The Ireland international is only on loan from the Canaries and there is no official option for Celtic to make that deal permanent ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

This means that the Bhoys would have to swoop in with an offer for the Norwich academy graduate if they would like to bring him back to Parkhead over the summer.

The 23-year-old giant has made a strong start to life in Scotland with a return of six goals and two assists in nine Scottish Premiership appearances for the club so far.

23/24 Premiership Adam Idah Appearances 9 Starts 4 Goals 6 Assists 2 Goal conversation rate 29% Minutes per goal 73 Stats via Sofascore

His eight goal contributions have come alongside just four starts for Rodgers' side, as Kyogo Furuhashi has been selected ahead of him at times - including against Rangers on Sunday, which shows that the young gem has been effective with his limited minutes on the pitch in Glasgow.

His form for Celtic has come after a tally of six goals and one assist in 28 Championship appearances, including 12 starts, during the first half of the season for Norwich in England.

This means that the 6 foot 3 dynamo has racked up 12 goals and three assists in 37 league matches for Celtic and the Canaries combined throughout the campaign, which is just shy of one goal every three games on average - 3.08.

Why Fotis Ioannidis could be an alternative option

Instead of signing Idah on a permanent deal from Norwich, Rodgers could swoop to sign Ioannidis as a dream alternative to the Ireland international.

The 24-year-old star has been described as "dangerous" by analyst Ben Mattinson, who cites the striker's fantastic ability to finish with both feet as one of the reasons why he is so lethal within the box, and his record this season backs that up.

He has produced 21 goals and seven assists in 38 appearances in all competitions so far this term, which is a return of one goal every 1.81 games on average - significantly better than Idah's one every 3.08.

23/24 Super League Fotis Ioannidis Appearances 22 Goals 13 Assists 5 Big chances created 6 Dribbles per game 1.9 Ground duel success rate 51% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the young gem, who has scored two goals in ten caps for Greece, Ioannidis has been on fire in the Greek top-flight with 18 direct goal contributions in 22 games.

He has also completed almost two dribbles per game, compared to Idah's 0.9 per match, and this shows that the star has the quality on the ball to hurt teams in transition, rather than just being a finisher in the box.

Ioannidis has proven himself on the European stage with five goals and one 'big chance' created in six Europa League group stage appearances this season.

This shows that he has the potential to be a difference-maker for Celtic on the European scene, whereas Idah has yet to play a game in Europe in his career so far.

Therefore, the Greek marksman could be a fantastic alternative to the Irishman due to his superior goalscoring pedigree, and quality as a creator, along with his experience in big competitions.

Related Celtic could find their next O'Riley in swoop for star likened to de Bruyne The Hoops have been linked with an interest in the "special" attacking midfielder ahead of the summer window.

It is now down to Rodgers and the club to win the race to sign the lethal Panathinaikos gem to bolster their attacking options for next season.