The last transfer window closed for Celtic at the start of last month but that has not stopped them from being able to offload players to other countries.

Left-back Alexandro Bernabei was sent out on loan to Brazilian top-flight outfit SC Internacional earlier this month after falling out of favour under Brendan Rodgers.

The Argentine defender did not do enough to convince the Northern Irish head coach that he was a better option than first-choice defender Greg Taylor, and has now left to play regular football in Brazil.

Celtic's head coach may not need to dip into the free agent market, or go and sign a permanent replacement in the summer, to take Bernabei's place, however, as B team star Mitchel Frame could emerge as the dream heir to that role.

Alexandro Bernabei's season in numbers

The 23-year-old full-back, who had been signed from Lanus for a reported fee of £3.75m in 2022, made eight appearances in the Scottish Premiership this term before sealing his loan move back to South America.

Only three of those came as a starter, which suggests that Rodgers did not trust him to start matches on a regular basis, and he failed to impress in those outings.

His weak play out of possession made him a defensive liability for the Hoops. He lost 53% of his duels - including 67% of his aerial contests - across those eight matches, and was dribbled past 0.6 times per match.

The left-footed lightweight also failed to create a single 'big chance' for his teammate, or score a goal, in the league this season, which means that he did not offer quality on or off the ball for the Scottish giants.

Rodgers could now unearth a dream replacement for the Argentine full-back by offering more first-team minutes to talented B team star Frame.

Why Mitchel Frame could replace Alexandro Bernabei

The 18-year-old dynamo, who only turned 18 in January, has been a regular starter for Celtic B with 16 Lowland League appearances this season.

Frame, who was once described as a "top" talent by journalist Fabrizio Romano, is a highly-rated young whiz who was reportedly wanted by Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, and Wolverhampton Wanderers back in 2022, with all three clubs having offered him terms to join them.

23/24 Champions League Mitchel Frame Against Feyenoord Minutes played 15 Passes completed 2/3 Duel success rate 67% (2/3) Tackles won 2 Crosses 2 Stats via Sofascore

Celtic managed to keep hold of the teenage defender and, as you can see in the table above, he made his first-team debut for the Hoops in the Champions League this season and won 67% of his duels - suggesting that the Scottish ace could offer more physicality than the Argentine flop.

That is his only senior appearance for the club to date and Bernabei's exit on loan could open the door for more opportunities with Rodgers' squad between now and the end of the season.

The Northern Irish head coach does not have any other natural left-back options to compete with Taylor and must now, after his bright Champions League cameo, provide Frame with a chance to impress in the Premiership.

He could then unearth a dream replacement for Bernabei as the 18-year-old B team gem would come through the academy without costing the Hoops a penny in transfer fees.