Celtic's search for a new manager has taken them to Francesco Farioli, with the Hoops board holding talks with the exciting young coach, according to the The Daily Record.

Who is going to be Celtic manager?

The Scottish side have been left in limbo after Ange Postecoglou decided to leave the club and head to Tottenham in the Premier League. After winning the Scottish Premiership title, the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Cup in the 2022/23 season, the boss has decided to part ways with Celtic and will now be moving on to White Hart Lane.

It leaves the outfit in need of a new manager and they've been mulling over their potential candidates for the role. High up on the list is Brendan Rodgers, who has previously been in charge of the Scottish club. During his last stint with them, he managed two Scottish Cup victories, three Scottish League Cup trophies and won the league on two occasions. He then went on to take over at Leicester and managed to win the FA Cup with them too.

However, with the Foxes slipping into the relegation spots this year, they decided to get rid of the former Liverpool boss and it means he could be available for the Celtic hotseat. He isn't the only name linked with the job, with Enzo Maresca another name mentioned in the papers regularly.

A report from the Daily Record now suggests that Francesco Farioli could be one of the names high up on the hitlist at Celtic. The boss is apparently eager to make the move over to the Scottish Premiership if the chance presents itself and it could be a real possibility, with the club having already spoken to the manager about potentially taking the reins. They are still exploring a few different possibilities for the role though, so he is far from a sure thing at this stage.

Who is Francesco Farioli?

Farioli is only 34-years-old and is relatively new to the management game but does have some experience at a decent level already, having managed both Alanyaspor and Karagumruk in the Turkish Super Lig.

He averaged at least 1.5 points per match with both of those sides and whilst he has yet to win any silverware, he did manage to lead Alanyaspor to fifth during his first season there. That tailed off in the second campaign and ultimately led to him leaving the role but he was still able to generate more wins than losses during his time with the side, and is known for playing an extremely attack-minded brand of football, similar to Postecoglou's front-foot mentality.

Farioli is a gamble of an appointment then considering his relative lack of experience and the fact he averages less than a year at each club he manages, but his use of an attacking 4-1-4-1 formation would certainly excite Celtic fans if it translates into the type of performances Postecoglou managed to conjure.