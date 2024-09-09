Celtic are back in action in the Scottish Premiership this weekend, as they look to continue their 100% record, with a clash with Hearts at Parkhead on Saturday.

The Hoops have won all four of their games in the division without conceding a single goal, beating Kilmarnock, Hibernian, St Mirren, and Rangers.

Brendan Rodgers' side also came out on top with a 3-1 win over Hibernian in the League Cup, with Daizen Maeda scoring twice and Nicolas Kuhn getting on the scoresheet.

It has been a fantastic start to the season for the Hoops and one of the team's top performers in the Premiership has been right-back Alistair Johnston.

Alistair Johnston's fine form

The Canada international, who started 32 of the club's 38 league games in the 2023/24 campaign, has started all four of Celtic's league matches this term.

Johnston has been in fine form down the right flank with his ability to remain solid and reliable out of possession, whilst also providing an attacking threat.

24/25 Premiership Alistair Johnston Appearances 4 Sofascore rating 7.88 Goals 1 Assists 1 Big chances created 4 Duel success rate 69% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 25-year-old star has contributed to five goals and 'big chances' created combined and won the majority of his physical duels, to help his side keep four clean sheets.

Whilst Celtic do have a terrific right-back on their books, in Johnston, they may still rue the error they made in releasing Aaron Hickey from their academy.

When Celtic fumbled Aaron Hickey

The full-back spent four years in the academy system in Glasgow before joining Hearts on a free transfer in the summer of 2018, which he later revealed was due to a lack of game time with the Hoops.

Celtic's coaches did not do enough to convince him that it was the right club for him to continue his development and breakthrough at first-team level at.

That turned out to be a howler by the Scottish giants, as Hickey, who was dubbed "amazing" by Steven Naismith, went on to play 34 first-team games for Hearts before his transfer to Serie A side Bologna in 2020.

The Scotland international scored five goals in 48 outings for Bologna and that attracted interest from Premier League side Brentford, who swooped to sign him for a reported fee of £14m in the summer of 2022.

Since his move to England, the 22-year-old starlet has made 37 appearances for the Bees and is currently out with a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him sidelined until April 2025.

At the time of writing, Transfermarkt has his current market value at a staggering €28m (£24m), which illustrates his rise since moving on from the Hoops for nothing back in 2018.

His value is particularly impressive when you consider that Transfermarkt has Johnston's at €8.5m (£7m), despite his sublime form for the Bhoys.

This means that Hickey is worth significantly more than Johnston, whilst being three years younger, and that suggests that Celtic fumbled when they failed to convince him to stay as a teenager in 2018, as his career has gone from strength to strength since then.