There is a wider debate in footballing circles in Scotland about the lack of academy graduates in the Scottish Premiership and Celtic are one of a number of teams lacking in that department.

Only four players aged 20 or under have made more than eight starts in the top-flight across every club in the division, whilst no player for Rangers or Celtic has made more than six starts.

In fact, no Scottish player aged 20 or under has started a league match for the Hoops under Brendan Rodgers this season, and Alex Valle - with seven starts - is the only player in that age bracket of any nationality to start for the club.