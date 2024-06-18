Celtic have been gifted the chance to sign one of their transfer targets this summer, according to the latest reports coming out of Scotland.

Bhoys eyeing reinforcements

Brendan Rodgers and co. are keen to strengthen their ranks despite sweeping up the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup double last season. First and foremost, the Scottish giants want to bring back loanee pair Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah, with the latter in particular having impressed during the second half of the season.

However, neither deal seems advanced, despite Rodgers having made his intentions clear.

“Hopefully we can do something. He has a long-term contract at Norwich but he is definitely one I would love to bring back here. At 23 with the potential and quality he has I think he can really push on in his career”, the Celtic boss explained.

Elsewhere, they have been eyeing up a defender and a replacement for Celtic no.1 Joe Hart, who has announced his retirement. In their chase for the former, they may have been handed an advantage.

Celtic handed defensive boost

Now, there has been a positive development on the potential arrival of Flavius Daniliuc at Celtic Park. The defender, who has spent the second half of the season on loan with RB Salzburg, developed his skills at Real Madrid's academy initially as an attacking midfielder. He was singled out for his playmaking qualities before moving to the Bayern Munich youth set up on a free transfer, where he shifted back into defence.

After a spell in Ligue 1, he is now contracted to Salernitana, but is not expected to return to the Italian side following their relegation from Serie A, despite still having two years left to run on his £10,000 a week deal with the club.

Daniliuc's career to date Club Appearances OGC Nice 55 Salernitana 42 RB Salzburg 12

And Celtic had been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old as a potential fresh face for Brendan Rodgers' side this summer. Now, as per Football Scotland, while no official offer has yet been made by Celtic, they have been handed a boost in any potential negotiations as rival suitors Salzburg have opted not to take up the option to buy the centre-back, which was included in his loan deal.

His time at Bayern's youth academy drew rave reviews, with Bayern Munich's academy boss Jochen Sauer revealing to the Athletic that Daniliuc remains one who will continue to develop, highlighting his natural technical ability.

“He can play a very good role in central defence. He can organise and will grow in experience. He is technically very strong, relatively two-footed and doesn’t get nervous on the ball,” Sauer explained.

Should RB Salzburg's decision not to sign him permanently be confirmed, it would open up the chance for Celtic to land the defender, who could form an excellent partnership with Cameron Carter-Vickers in the heart of Brendan Rodgers' defence for next season.