An update has emerged on Celtic and their plans to add further additions to the playing squad before the end of the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

According to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, the Hoops remain keen on a deal to sign Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic as Brendan Rodgers looks to bolster his options between the sticks.

The reporter told the CeltsAreHere’s podcast that the Bhoys are "closely monitoring" the Croatia international's situation and that his proposed move to Fenerbahce could be on the "brink" of collapse, despite the Turkish giants having agreed a fee for his services.

Fabrizio Romano had claimed that the Super Lig side had reached an agreement on a €9m (£7.7m) deal to sign the shot-stopper but this latest update suggests that they may be unable to get the move over the line, which opens the door for the Scottish giants to swoop in.

How good is Dominik Livakovic?

The 28-year-old titan's performances for club and country last season suggest that he is an exceptional goalkeeper who would be a fantastic signing for Celtic.

Livakovic has the quality to be a big upgrade on Joe Hart between the sticks for the Bhoys and could form part of a new-look backline alongside Maik Nawrocki, who recently joined the club on a permanent deal from Polish side Legia Warsaw.

At the age of 22, the Poland U21 international is Celtic's youngest central defender and could be a colossus at the back for Rodgers for many more years to come, which could be alongside Livakovic - who has plenty of seasons left in the tank.

The Croatian cat is eight years younger than Hart, who is the current no.1 at Parkhead, and could, therefore, have the best part of a decade as the club's number one if he is a success and remains loyal to the Scottish Premiership champions.

Livakovic averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.93 across 35 HNL matches last season and saved 74% of the efforts on his goal. The impressive ace also averaged a rating of 7.33 over seven World Cup outings in Qatar last year, in which time he stopped 78% of the shots against him.

Hart, on the other hand, averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.77 over 37 Premiership games and only saved 65% of the shots on target from the opposition.

This suggests that the £7.7m-rated star has the quality to perform at a higher level than Hart on a consistent basis whilst being able to prevent more goals by saving a higher percentage of the strikes between his posts.

Livakovic, who was dubbed "different class" by former Hoops ace Frank McAvennie, could, therefore, form a rock-solid defence alongside Nawrocki.

The 22-year-old machine made 2.5 tackles and interceptions per game in the Polish top-flight last season, which is more than any Celtic centre-back managed last term.

This suggests that Nawrocki could be an upgrade on Rodgers' other options in that position in terms of the frequency at which he wins the ball back for his side, by reading the game to make an interception or using his strength and timing to make a crucial tackle.

Pair his ability to cut out opposition attacks with Livakovic's super shot-stopping quality and you have the bedrock of what could be a sturdy defence for the Northern Irish head coach this season.