The summer transfer window officially opened for business earlier this month and Brendan Rodgers has already secured his Celtic first signing ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Odin Thiago Holm has joined on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee from Norwegian side Valerenga and he may not be the last player to come through the door at Parkhead before the deadline.

Rodgers, who replaced Australian manager Ange Postecoglou after the 57-year-old completed a move to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, could carry on his predecessor's work in the Asian market to bolster his squad in the coming weeks.

Indeed, the Daily Record recently reported that the Hoops are scouting Gwangju winger Eom Ji-sung, with a view to a possible swoop this summer.

Who is Eom Ji-sung?

Celtic already have Portuguese dynamo Jota as their first-choice option on the left wing and the South Korea U22 international, who is a right-footed forward, must be brought in by the manager to come in as an excellent alternative.

With the club competing in all three domestic competitions and in Europe, Rodgers needs squad depth and Eom could provide competition in the wide areas.

Jota enjoyed a phenomenal 2022/23 campaign and dropping him from the starting XI seems unlikely at this point in time. The ex-Benfica man averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.45 across 33 Scottish Premiership outings and chipped in with an outstanding 11 goals and 11 assists from the left flank.

He also racked up ten goals and ten assists in 29 league appearances in the previous season with these statistics showing that the Hoops star is a proven performer in Scotland, someone who is capable of delivering goals and assists on a regular basis.

Eom, on the other hand, is a winger who has showcased his ability in front of goal but is not quite as creative as the Portuguese hotshot. In 2022, the 21-year-old averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.13 across 23 K League 2 matches and contributed with nine goals and one assist for his side.

The South Korean ace, who was hailed as an "exciting" prospect by journalist Jason Lee, only missed four 'big chances' in the division, indicating that the talented gem is not wasteful in front of goal, racked up a strike almost once every other match.

Therefore, the "underrated" Gwangju star - dubbed "underrated" by scout Ali Can Kutlu - could be a huge goal threat for out wide and provide Rodgers with an excellent option to rotate Jota with. Eom could slot in on the left for cup matches or midweek matches in order to avoid burnout for the first-choice winger.

Such an intriguing transfer is a tantalising prospect and would no doubt leave the Hoops with two exciting and young forwards to choose from on that side of the pitch.