An “amazing” Celtic player who is loved by Brendan Rodgers could leave the club in what remains of this transfer window, as English clubs circle with interest, according to a recent report.

Celtic transfer news

Despite sitting pretty at the top of the Scottish Premiership, Rodgers and co. are keen to add more quality to the squad this month, as they continue to compete domestically and in Europe. There are yet to be any few faces to arrive at Celtic Park, but they are working on potential deals in this transfer window, in the hope they will add to their squad.

One player they hold an interest in signing is Brondby forward Mathias Kvistgaarden, who they have been keeping an eye on for over a year. But a move for the striker will only happen if a current Celtic forward leaves the club.

Kvistgaarden is not the only attacker Celtic are looking at, as reports emerged that the Hoops are in talks to sign Sarpsborg winger Sondre Orjasaeter. It is believed that talks are ongoing over a potential transfer, as Rodgers wants to strengthen his attacking options. But they are not the only side interested in Orjasaeter, as teams from France and Italy are also looking at signing the player, and as of yet, no official offer has arrived from the Scottish side.

As well as looking to add to the team, Celtic and Rodgers may have a fight on their hands to keep hold of one of their best players, as Kyogo Furuhashi's future in Glasgow remains in doubt, as MLS side Atlanta United continue to circle with interest.

Greg Taylor now a target for English clubs

But Kyogo is not the only player who could leave the Hoops this month, as according to Hull Live, Hull City and Queens Park Rangers are interested in signing Greg Taylor from Parkhead.

Taylor, who is on a weekly wage of £15,000 at Celtic Park, has been with the Scottish side since September 2019, when he joined from Kilmarnock. The left-back made the move to Parkhead, despite the fact that, as a youngster, he played in Rangers’ academy. Taylor was an impressive performer for Kilmarnock, and he continued that for the Hoops, becoming a key player for them and Rodgers in that left-back spot.

Taylor has started 15 of the 17 league games he’s played this season, but with Celtic closing in on the signing of Kieran Tierney, he could be allowed to leave in this transfer window, and Hull Live reports that Hull City are eyeing up a move for the defender to bolster their own options.

Greg Taylor's 24/25 Scottish Premiership stats Apps 17 Minutes per game 77 Assists 4 Big chances created 6 Key passes 1.3 Clean sheets 10 Interceptions per game 0.7 Tackles per game 1.7 Dribbled past per 90 0.4 Clearances per 90 2.0

The Tigers have identified Taylor as a potential target, but they are not alone, as QPR are also keen on signing the defender, as well as Turkish outfit Trabzonspor and Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb. The 27-year-old is out of contract in the summer, and therefore, he is allowed to speak to other clubs about his long-term future.

The defender remains in talks with Celtic over a new contract as he has a positive relationship with Rodgers, who has described the player as “amazing”, but so far, those talks are yet to reach a conclusion.