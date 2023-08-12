Celtic are “progressing” in talks to sign IF Elfsborg defender Gustaf Lagerbielke, and a reliable journalist has revealed where the player stands on a move to the Scottish Premiership.

Who is Gustaf Lagerbielke?

Lagerbielke is naturally a centre-back who has played his football at the Boras Arena since 2021 having joined from Vasteras SK, but having made just 26 appearances during his two years at the club as a result of being sent out on loan to Degerfors, it’s a strong possibility that he could be on the move before the end of the ongoing window.

Swedish outlet Expressen previously reported that the Hoops and Brendan Rodgers were chasing a deal for the 23-year-old and had submitted a bid worth SEK 40m, equivalent to approximately £2.9m, which would be a record fee for Jimmy Thelin’s side to receive.

The Allsvenskan outfit’s director Stefan Andreasson later confirmed that they had received an approach for their defender, but insisted that there were currently no ongoing discussions. He said:

“We've had a dialogue in this case. There's an interest, yes. But we're not in negotiation. The club must move from interest to acting concretely. We're not there right now.”

Are Celtic signing Gustaf Lagerbielke?

Taking to Twitter X, Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph delivered an update on Celtic’s pursuit of Lagerbielke, who is believed to be excited by the prospect of putting pen to paper at Parkhead. He wrote:

“Talks between Celtic and Elfsborg for Gustaf Lagerbielke are understood to be progressing well. There’s a willingness from all sides to get a deal done, as the centre-back is keen to move to the Scottish champions this summer.”

How good is Gustaf Lagerbielke?

Celtic are clearly serious about signing Lagerbielke having developed their interest to the final stages of a deal and it’s no surprise considering what he could bring to the side should he sign on the dotted line, so despite having the likes of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Maik Nawrocki available, his potentially imminent arrival could be a huge boost for Rodgers.

Elfsborg’s 6 foot 3 colossus is not only a rock at the heart of his side’s backline with his huge physical presence, but he’s also a threat when it comes to set pieces at the opposite end of the pitch having scored 12 goals in 110 appearances since the start of his career, as per Transfermarkt.

The Stockholm native additionally has the ability to operate out wide at both left-back and right-back alongside his usual role at centre-back, so he would provide the boss with wonderful versatility and be able to easily adapt should he ever want to tinker with his formation, team selection or just need to adjust for injuries.

Whilst Lagerbielke still has another two years to run on his contract, the Glasgow outfit don’t seem to be phased by the transfer fee that’s being demanded, and having been dubbed a player with “impressive” passing ability by journalist Ryan McGinlay, he would only excel further under the guidance of the Northern Irishman.