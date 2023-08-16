Highlights

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is now close to finalising his sixth summer signing of the transfer window, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

How have Celtic started their Scottish Premiership campaign?

Under the stewardship of an experienced manager in Rodgers, Celtic have started the campaign in bullish fashion, recording a 4-2 victory over Ross County on the opening day that was swiftly followed up by a 3-1 triumph away to Aberdeen last weekend, as per Sky Sports.

Next up for the Hoops is a trip to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock as their defence of the Viaplay Cup begins as Celtic aim to build on their treble-winning success from last term.

Five new signings have come through the door at Parkhead to help with their congested fixture load that will include both domestic and European competition endeavours in the form of Odin Thiago Holm, Maik Nawrocki, Yang Hyun-jun, Kwon Hyeok-kyu and Marco Tilio, as per Transfermarkt.

Rodgers has already begun to reap the rewards of securing new young talent. Yang contributed with an assist to kill Aberdeen off at Pittodrie, Nawrocki has started both Scottish Premiership matches and looked comfortable, while Norwegian midfielder Holm has provided composure in the engine room in his brief cameo appearances.

In conversation with Sky Sports via Football Scotland, Celtic manager Rodgers confirmed that he is close to adding a replacement to the fold for central defender Carl Starfelt, who has recently left the Glasgow giants to join Celta Vigo.

The man in question is Elfsborg defender Gustaf Lagerbielke, who has jetted into Scotland to complete a medical ahead of a move to Celtic for a fee in the region of £3 million.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones has indicated that he would be surprised if Lagerbielke's proposed move to Celtic were to fall at the final hurdle.

Jones stated: “It does look like that this one is in the offing right now, and I’d be surprised if it fell apart at this stage to be honest, it seems like it’s too far down the road. It’s a good sign, and he will help Celtic win back possession, he’ll intercept key balls well, and he’ll also turn defence into attack with his quick passes that can change play very rapidly for Celtic.

“So, I think that that will be really interesting. This is a club that have had their Swedish heroes in the past. And while I don’t think he will have the same impact as the likes of Henrik Larsson, he could still be a very influential player if this team is going to continue to win trophies.”

Who else could Celtic look to add this summer?

Celtic look to be in the market for a few new arrivals before the window closes to provide squad depth to tackle the challenge of competing in the Champions League.

According to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, Celtic are keen on Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Daniel Podence, as he stated on Twitter X: "Celtic are keen on Wolves winger Daniel Podence. He has one year left on his contract & wasn’t included in the squad last night. Wolves want around £12m, but it’s understood Celtic see room for negotiation, if they make an approach."

Newcastle United outcast Ryan Fraser is another target for the Hoops this summer and it is believed that a 'formal approach' is being readied for the Scotland international, as per The Northern Echo.

Mailplus report that Celtic are weighing up a move for Nantes left-back Quentin Merlin and have scouted the youngster several times, though he could cost in the region of £7 million.