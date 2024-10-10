Putting aside the last outing in Europe - best not to mention that - Scottish champions Celtic continue to fly high this season under Brendan Rodgers, having romped to seven straight victories in the Premiership, while conceding just once.

Despite having found themselves trailing to a Ronan Hale penalty away to Ross County at the weekend, there was a sense of inevitability that the Old Firm giants would come out on top in Dingwall. Cue Alistair Johnston and Nicolas Kuhn.

There were bumps in the road under Rodgers last season - namely the early exit to Kilmarnock in the League Cup - but it has proved a relatively smooth transition from life under Ange Postecoglou, with the Hoops' domestic dominance over rivals Rangers only looking set to continue.

To Rodgers' credit, he has maintained superiority over the Ibrox side despite having lost fleet-footed winger, Jota, back in the summer of 2023, followed by arguably an even more pivotal departure in the form of Matt O'Riley this time around...

Matt O'Riley's record at Celtic

Few better deals spring to mind in recent memory than the signing of the Denmark international.

Plucked from MK Dons for a measly £1.5m in January 2022, the lesser-known "magician" - as hailed by talent scout Jacek Kulig - went on to cement cult hero status at Parkhead over the next two and a half years.

An effective creator under Postecoglou, it was the arrival of Rodgers, however, that truly brought the silky central midfielder into the limelight, going on to chalk up 38 goals and assists in just 52 games under the Northern Irishman's watch.

Matt O'Riley's Celtic record by coach Postecoglou Rodgers Total Games 72 52 124 Goals 8 19 27 Assists 16 19 35 Minutes played 4535 4561 9096 Stats via Transfermarkt

The undoubted talisman in 2023/24, like all good things it sadly had to come to an end, with a protracted summer saga seeing the 23-year-old belatedly join Brighton and Hove Albion for a reported £25m fee at the tail end of the window.

Unfortunately for the London-born star, life on the South coast hasn't got off to the best of starts due to injury, while back in Glasgow, Rodgers and co have set about filling the void with the additions of Luke McCowan, Arne Engels and former loanee, Paulo Bernardo.

The acquisition of that creative trio should be more than enough to ease O'Riley's exit, with the club successfully dipping into the market to solve that problem, rather than turning to an in-house solution...

The man who was meant to replace O'Riley

In truth, O'Riley's exit had long been in the works, with Celtic reportedly fielding interest from elite clubs across during the 2023 summer window, with Leeds United among those to have reportedly made a bid.

That speculation - which never seemingly burdened the one-time Fulham product - allowed the club the time to plot potential replacements, hence having moved efficiently to bolster their ranks with McCowan, Engels and Bernardo.

For some, the belief was that Rodgers actually already had O'Riley's heir ready and waiting at Celtic Park, with writer Ryan McGinley insisting in November 2023 that they will "have his replacement already in the door to step up in Odin Thiago Holm".

McGinley went on to claim that Holm - who is still just 21 - would be a "mainstay" in the midfield by the age of 22, although on current evidence, he will be lucky to still be a part of Rodgers' ranks by then.

Having been signed from Valerenga on a £2m deal last summer, the promising Norwegian was tipped for big things, amid perhaps somewhat lazy comparisons to his compatriot Martin Odegaard, having also been nominated for the prestigious "Golden Boy" award in 2023.

Over a year on from arriving in Scotland, however, and Holm now appears at the bottom of the pile with regard to Rodgers' midfield options, having made just 16 first-team appearances for the club, scoring only once and providing just a solitary assist.

Excluded from the Champions League roster last month, the youngster has also failed to even make the matchday squad for the last four league games, having made just three late substitute cameos in the top flight prior to that in 2024/25.

First Impressions What did pundits and fans alike think about their new star signing when they arrived? Football FanCast's 'First Impressions' series has everything you need.

That lack of game time has come amid criticism from Rodgers during pre-season, with the former Leicester City boss stating that both Holm and now ex-teammate Bosun Lawal "need to be a much higher level":

"I think the two boys (Holm and Lawal) that you mentioned have talent. But I want more. A lot more. Talent not just enough. You can play in teams, but not in our team.”

Holm's 2023/24 Premiership stats 9 games (2 starts) 0 goals 1 assist 2 'big chances' created 0.4 key passes* 83% pass accuracy* 0.2 interceptions* 0.7 tackles* 0.2 successful dribbles* 46% total duels won* Stats via Sofascore (*per game)

Having also referred to teenager Francis Turley as a glowing example of what Rodgers is looking for, it could be the case that Holm has been bumped down the pecking order even further, with work to be done to even get back on the bench moving forward.

Of course, there is still time for the £4.8k-per-week starlet to turn things around, but a goliath of a club like Celtic waits for no one. If you don't take your chance, be warned that someone else - be it a McCowan or an Engels - certainly will.