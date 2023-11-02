Celtic have dominated Scottish football in recent years and have not found it particularly difficult to rack up domestic trophies since Steven Gerrard departed their rivals in 2021.

Former Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou won five out of the six domestic pieces of silverware available to him across his two seasons in Scotland before his move to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year.

That included a treble for the Australian head coach during the 2022/23 campaign, which is a feat that Brendan Rodgers will not be able to repeat this season as his side lost 1-0 to Kilmarnock in the League Cup.

However, the Scottish giants have not been able to make great strides in European competitions in recent years, which has been a source of disappointment.

Celtic have not made it past the last 16 in the Champions League, Europa League, or Europa Conference League. Their last quarter-final clash came in the UEFA Cup during the 2003/04 campaign.

With this in mind, Rodgers may be looking to improve his side over the coming transfer windows in order to build a squad that can compete in the latter stages of European competitions.

Celtic transfer news - Andriy Lunin

One player who has been linked with a possible transfer to Parkhead during the upcoming January transfer window is goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

The Daily Record reported in October that the Hoops have their eyes on the Real Madrid shot-stopper and that they are considering a swoop for his services.

It was stated that the Glasgow giants were keen on a deal to sign the Ukraine international ahead of the 2023/24 campaign but Real were not prepared to let him leave at that point.

However, Lunin has not been able to break into the starting line-up on a regular basis and could now be allowed to depart from the Spanish giants, which has alerted Celtic to his possible availability.

The report does not state whether they would be interested in a loan or permanent deal for the giant stopper, and it remains to be seen if other clubs are also prepared to challenge them for his signature.

If the Hoops can strike a deal for Lunin, though, then Rodgers could secure an excellent replacement for current Bhoys number one Joe Hart.

Joe Hart's European performances in numbers

The veteran goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether or not the club will want to hand him an extension.

At the age of 36, Hart is in the twilight of his playing days and that has been reflected in less-than-impressive displays in Europe for Celtic in recent seasons.

In his debut campaign with the Hoops, the former England international played two Europa Conference League knockout matches and conceded 1.3 more goals more than expected based on the post-shot xG value of the efforts on his goal.

This, essentially, meant that he allowed 1.3 more goals than the average goalkeeper would have been expected to let in based on the quality of shots against him.

His underperformance was off the back of his disappointing form across five Europa League group stage outings throughout the first half of that season.

Hart conceded 1.8 more goals than expected as he was beaten 13 times in five games and only saved 61% of the shots on target against him.

The former Manchester City star struggled yet again last term as Celtic competed in the group stage of the Champions League. Postecoglou's number one conceded 15 goals in six games, which was 1.7 more than the average goalkeeper would have been expected to stop.

Hart did, however, save a penalty in the recent 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid in this season's Champions League. Although, he has only saved 57% of the shots against him across three games and was questionable for a bouncing free-kick from Feyenoord's Calvin Stengs on matchday one.

His statistics in Europe over the course of his career in Scotland so far suggest that Celtic have a below-average goalkeeper on the European stage and could, therefore, improve their team by bringing in a shot-stopper who could be a positive influence on their matches at that level.

The statistics that show why Lunin could replace Hart

The Real Madrid prospect does not have a wealth of experience in European competitions but has impressed in his limited time on the pitch.

During the 2017/18 campaign for Zorya Luhansk in his home country, Lunin conceded 1.4 fewer goals than the average goalkeeper would have been expected to let in across six Europa League clashes.

His most recent European experience came last season with Real as he allowed 0.1 fewer goals than expected across his two Champions League appearances for the Spanish giants.

This, alongside his career record of 5.7 fewer goals conceded at league level in comparison to the post-shot xG of the efforts on his goal, suggests that the Hoops target could be an upgrade on Hart with his hands.

Along with his impressive shot-stopping, Lunin is also a modern goalkeeper who is able to come off his line to deal with danger on a regular basis.

Over the last 365 days, the 6 foot 3 titan ranks within the top 5% of his positional peers across the Men's Big Five Leagues and European competitions for defensive actions outside his penalty area (2.2) per 90 and for the average distance of those actions (18.8 yards).

Whereas, Hart ranked within the top 49% of Champions League goalkeepers for defensive actions outside his penalty area (one) per 90 last season.

Therefore, Lunin could be more proactive in goal for Celtic as a gem who can sprint out to deal with balls in behind his defence to prevent the opposition from exploiting the space between him and the backline.

Statistic Lunin in LaLiga this season (via Sofascore) Appearances Two Sofascore rating 7.85 Save percentage 89% Goals prevented 1.11

At the age of 24, the Real Madrid colossus, who was once described as "amazingly talented" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, is also 12 years younger than Hart and has more long-term potential and value to Rodgers' side.

This is why the Northern Irish tactician must swoop to secure a deal for the Ukraine international in January as the statistics suggest that he could improve their efforts in Europe and be a dream replacement for the ex-England star.