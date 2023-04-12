Scottish champions Celtic appeared to all but seal a second successive league title with victory over rivals Rangers in the Old Firm derby on Saturday afternoon, with Ange Postecoglou's men now 12 points clear at the top of the table.

A key figure in that pivotal, 3-2 triumph was in-form marksman, Kyogo Furuhashi, with the 28-year-old having showcased his clinical finishing prowess by bagging a brace on the day, taking his total tally to 28 goals in all competitions this season and 48 in just 78 games in total for the Hoops to date.

It is clear to see that the Glasgow giants truly struck gold with the signing of the former Vissel Kobe man on a £4.6m deal back in the summer of 2021, with the 16-cap menace having been simply "outstanding" thus far, according to his manager.

With regard to bargain additions, however, the bigger coup for the Parkhead outfit may well have been the signing of Kyogo's Japanese colleague, Reo Hatate, with the midfield maestro also proving hugely influential following his meagre, £1.4m switch from Kawasaki Frontale in January 2022.

How good has Hatate been at Celtic?

The belief that Hatate has been the more remarkable capture is showcased by the fact that the 25-year-old is now said to be worth as much as £6m, according to Football Transfers, with the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion currently showing an interest in his services, while Kyogo, by contrast, is worth just £3m - as per the same source.

The relentless playmaker has warranted that soaring valuation having seemingly been the club's "best signing" of the Postecoglou regime, according to pundit Frank McAvennie, with that viewpoint also echoed by Hearts man, Andy Halliday.

Although Hatate was absent through injury against Michael Beale's men last time out, he has been a typically reliable presence over the past year or so, truly pulling the strings in the centre of the park with his all-action style.

A player with a wealth of quality attributes, the £12k-per-week gem has only recently been lauded by former Scotland international Alan Hutton due to that wide-ranging skillset, with the pundit stating: "He is all action, all energy, he is everywhere, tackling, scoring, creating."

That has been evident so far this season with the one-cap ace having scored five goals and registered six assists in the Scottish Premiership to date, having been a clear example of Postecoglou's "exceptional" recruitment policy, in the words of former Bhoys skipper, Scott Brown.

With Hatate - who was previously lauded as "outrageous" by Aston Villa's John McGinn last season - younger than his compatriot, Kyogo, it could well be the midfielder who has the higher ceiling, with the player's soaring valuation seemingly indicating that he could be someone who is sold on for a hefty profit in the years to come.

As such, for all Kyogo's devastating brilliance in front of goal, it is easy to see why Hatate - who has "another couple of levels in him" according to his manager - could well be Postecoglou's 'best signing' thus far...