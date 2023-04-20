With the summer transfer window now looming, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou will no doubt be fearing that there will be significant interest in his key Parkhead figures, with the club's rampant form having seemingly brought with it some unwanted attention.

Among those who could well be of interest to clubs across Europe is midfield maestro, Matt O'Riley, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano having revealed that clubs in the Bundesliga and the Premier League are keeping tabs on his progress.

While the respected insider has suggested that the 22-year-old is currently "happy" in Glasgow - having arrived from MK Dons back in January 2022 - journalist Dean Jones has suggested that the Denmark U21 international "could leave" the club this summer.

The one-time Fulham ace - who bagged a brace in the weekend win over Kilmarnock - was previously said to be attracting interest prior to the start of the campaign, with the Scottish champions reportedly having been keen to demand a fee of around £20m for any potential sale.

With the youngster having only been at the club for just over a year it would represent a real blow to see him move on so swiftly, with the 6 foot 2 "magician" - as per talent scout Jacek Kulig - having again been integral in the club's title charge this term.

It would, however, perhaps be of greater concern for Postecoglou and co to lose O'Riley's midfield colleague, Reo Hatate, with the Japanese international having also been linked with a move away ahead of next season, amid interest from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Will Hatate leave Celtic this summer?

For all the brilliance of O'Riley's time in Scotland to date, it is arguably Hatate who has been the "best signing" of Postecoglou's tenure, according to pundit Frank McAvennie.

The 25-year-old - who joined from Kawasaki Frontale in the same month as his young teammate - has been truly "outstanding" over the past year or so, according to ex-Bhoys star Chris Sutton, having pulled the strings in the centre of the park so impressively.

While currently sidelined with injury, the £12k-per-week man - who has also been hailed as "meticulous" by Sutton - had been a shining light prior to that recent blow, providing eight goals and nine assists in 38 games across all fronts.

Hailed as the "best player in Scotland" earlier this season by journalist Ryan McGinlay, Hatate was particularly impressive in the League Cup final triumph back in February, having been "head and shoulders above the rest" on the day, according to pundit Mark Wilson.

A midfield machine who is simply "everywhere", in the words of former Scotland international Alan Hutton, the diminutive gem does appear almost irreplaceable due to his quality both in and out of possession.

For Postecoglou to lose a man who has been the "best of the bunch" with regard to signings made under the Greek-Aussie, according to McAvennie, would be a significant setback - even more so than the possible loss of O'Riley.