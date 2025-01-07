Celtic are believed to "have accepted" an offer for a "superb" player to leave in the January transfer window, according to an update from Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph.

Celtic transfer news

Amid plenty of transfer rumours regarding the Hoops, a return to the club for Kieran Tierney is arguably making the most headlines currently. The 27-year-old appears to be surplus to requirements at Arsenal, having already been loaned out to Real Sociedad last season, and a loan move back to Parkhead looks likely before a permanent deal in the summer.

Another reported target for Celtic is Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill, with the Englishman wanted by a host of clubs in 2025. He is out of contract at Turf Moor at the end of this season, at which point he will be able to join on a free transfer.

Manchester City attacking midfielder James McAtee is an exciting young player with a bright future in the game, and he has also been linked with joining Celtic. The 22-year-old has found regular football hard to come by under Pep Guardiola, and the Scottish Premiership giants are believed to be eyeing him up.

Similarly, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has struggled to make any kind of impact at Chelsea this season, with the Hoops backed to snap him up and make him a key man, bringing an end to his Stamford Bridge nightmare in the process.

Celtic accept offer for "superb" Hoops player

According to Joseph on X, Celtic have accepted a loan offer from KV Mechelen for defender Stephen Welsh, with a move set to happen this month:

Allowing Welsh to move on makes total sense, considering he has largely been a spectator during matches this season, only making one appearance in the league.

At 24, he needs to be a key man somewhere instead of warming the substitutes' bench, and he could be an excellent addition for someone, with Greg Taylor heaping praise on him in the past, saying:

"His all-round performance was superb, just the same as last Wednesday at Kilmarnock. He’s done superbly, really good. It was a terrific goal that he scored with a great delivery from David Turnbull and Welshy did really well. Welshy is not a quiet lad. Even at the start of the season. He leads and he talks. That is definitely beneficial for him and that is the reason he is doing so well at the moment."

Related As good as Kuhn: 131-touch Celtic titan proved Rodgers all wrong The Celtic star proved that Brendan Rodgers was wrong for not selecting him against Rangers.

Welsh should feel proud of making the jump from the youth team to the senior setup at Celtic, making 68 appearances and scoring once, but now appears to be the natural time for him to enjoy the next step in his career.