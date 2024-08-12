Celtic have been working on completing the signing of a "fantastic" Premier League youngster throughout the summer transfer window, according to journalist Mark Guidi.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops are still being linked with new signings, despite picking up maximum points from their opening two Scottish Premiership matches this season, with contact reportedly made with Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp over a move to Parkhead.

Celtic are also believed to be keen on sealing the double signing of Liverpool duo Bobby Clark and Ben Doak, both of whom may be allowed to leave Anfield on loan during the current transfer window. The former is wanted by RB Salzburg, however, so there is strong competition for him, with the Austrian outfit submitting a third bid of close to £10m this week.

Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is wanted by the Hoops this summer, too, with rivals Rangers also mentioned as potential suitors for him in the past. The Tunisian is keen to leave the Red Devils before the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Matt O'Riley continues to be a major summer target for reigning Europa League winners Atalanta, with Celtic now turning down four different offers for the 23-year-old, and a fifth bid could soon be heading their way.

Celtic backed to move for "fantastic" youngster

Speaking to The Go Radio Football Show [via 67 Hail Hail], Guidi revealed Celtic remain keen on signing Liverpool youngster Clark and have been working on a deal for several months.

"From what I know, that is a genuine interest. It’s (a) real interest. It’s something that’s been on the radar for four or five months, from what I can gather. Again, from what I can gather, the boy is certainly interested to learn more if Liverpool are willing to let him go.

"But I think Arne Slot likes him, but he’s willing to listen to more in terms of what Celtic would have to offer. It would be a loan deal because I think the minimum fee is £12m for him. Obviously, Celtic can’t go to that kind of level, but if they could get young Bobby Clark on loan, could play along the midfield, could play up front, quite dynamic, then I think that would be a really good signing for Celtic if they could get that one over the line.

"But I think at the moment, Arne Slot hasn’t made up his mind whether he wants to keep the boy and integrate him to his first-team squad, or let him go out on loan and gain first-team experience elsewhere."

Clark represents such a strong option for Celtic this summer, with the 19-year-old a talented young footballer who could benefit so much from a year on loan away from Liverpool. Last season, the attacking midfielder impressed when given the chance, making 10 appearances in all competitions, and none other than Jurgen Klopp has showered him with praise, describing him as "fantastic".

Clark could come in and immediately give Brendan Rodgers added depth in attacking midfield areas, and if O'Riley does end up moving on, he could help fill the void left by him. To already have experience of playing for a huge club can only stand him in good stead, so it is hard to see many negatives to the Hoops signing him.