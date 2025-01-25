Celtic ensured that they will, at the very least, be in the play-off stage of the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Young Boys at Parkhead on Wednesday night.

The evening was, somewhat, spoiled, however, by the news that Kyogo Furuhashi was in advanced talks to sign for Ligue 1 side Rennes in a £10m deal.

Brendan Rodgers has since confirmed that the Japan international is expected to move on from Glasgow, having expressed his desire to complete a transfer away from the club.

The Northern Irish head coach also confirmed that Portuguese forward Jota is expected to seal a return to Parkhead, coming the other way from Rennes.

The fee Celtic are set to pay for Jota

According to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, Celtic are set to pay a fee of around £8m to sign the Ligue 1 forward, who left Paradise 18 months ago.

In the summer of 2023, shortly after Rodgers returned to the club, Jota joined Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad in a deal reported to be worth £25m, but it did not work out for him in the Pro League or in Ligue 1, which has allowed the Hoops to snap him up for £17m less than what they sold him for.

As you can see in the graphic above, Jota was incredibly productive during his first two seasons with the Bhoys and could come in as a bargain signing if he can replicate that form this time around.

His current market value, given the fee Celtic are set to pay, is £8m, though, and the Hoops have some players in their squad who are worth even more than him, including Reo Hatate.

Celtic have hit gold with Reo Hatate

Three years ago, in January of 2022, the Scottish giants signed the Japan international for a reported fee of £1.4m from Kawasaki Frontale.

In the three years that the midfield maestro has been at Parkhead, Hatate has racked up 23 goals and 21 assists in 122 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the changing landscape of the modern transfer market. How much is your club's star player or biggest flop worth today?

The 27-year-old star, who was hailed as "absolutely brilliant" by Rodgers earlier this season, has been a bargain signing for the Scottish giants, as shown by the number of games played and goal contributions for someone who only cost £1.4m.

Reo Hatate Market value June 2022 £2.1m December 2022 £3.6m March 2023 £5.4m May 2024 £8.4m Current £9.3m Valuations via Transfermarkt

As you can see in the table above, Celtic have also hit gold with Hatate when you consider the way his market valuation, per Transfermarkt has soared over the past three years.

The Japanese dynamo has got to a point where he is currently valued at £9.3m, which is £1.3m more than the club are set to pay for Jota, who was a £25m star less than two years ago.

Irrespective of how Hatate's career at Parkhead goes on to end in the future, the Hoops won the lottery when they swooped to secure his services in 2022 and should look back on that deal with great pleasure.