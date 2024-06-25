Celtic look set to be active in the market during the summer transfer window, which officially opened earlier this month, as they look to improve their playing squad.

A goalkeeper, after Joe Hart retired at the end of last month, is on the agenda and the Hoops were recently linked with an interest in Bournemouth stopper Mark Travers.

The Scottish giants also appear to be eyeing up a new left-back as Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has been touted for a return to Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers is seemingly looking to provide current first-choice Greg Taylor with competition for his place, which could help him to improve his own game by working harder to keep his slot in the XI.

The Scotland international has been a solid performer over the years and his soaring value since arriving at Parkhead shows that the club hit the jackpot when they signed him in 2019.

Greg Taylor's market value in 2019

When Celtic swooped to sign the full-back from Scottish Premiership rivals Kilmarnock in the summer of 2019, Transfermarkt valued him at just €1.25m (£1.05m).

The young defender had come up through the ranks with Killie and produced ten assists in 131 appearances for them in all competitions before his move to Parkhead.

He had just made his debut for Scotland in June, before joining the Hoops in September, and this shows that the Bhoys were bringing in a promising talent who was on his way up.

The signing has proven to be a big success as he has established himself as a regular for the Premiership champions and his market value has soared over the years.

Greg Taylor's current market valuation

At the time of writing (25/06/24), Transfermarkt values Taylor at €7.5m (£6.3m) and that is a significant increase on the €1.25m he was valued at in 2019.

This means that his market valuation has soared a staggering 500% in his five years in Glasgow, and he still has room to improve and develop further at the age of 26.

Back in 2022, Taylor claimed that he had improved "insane amounts" throughout his spell at Paradise, which is backed up by his skyrocketing value.

The Celtic dynamo has racked up eight goals and 25 assists in 173 matches for the club in all competitions in that time, making at least 30 league appearances in each of the last two seasons.

23/24 Premiership Greg Taylor Starts 35 Goals 3 Assists 4 Big chances created 11 Ground duel success rate 57% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 26-year-old star showcased his attacking quality in the Premiership whilst remaining dominant in duels on the deck against opposition attackers.

Only Luis Palma (14) and Matt O'Riley (14) created more 'big chances' for Celtic in the division, which illustrates how impressive the left-back's creativity was last term.

Overall, the Scottish giants hit the jackpot when they signed the young defender from Kilmarnock in 2019 as they landed a creative left-back whose value has soared over the years, making him a valuable asset for Rodgers in the present day.