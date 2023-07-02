Celtic target Yang Hyun-jun 'very much' wants to complete a move to Parkhead this summer according to Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph via GIVEMESPORT

The journalist also stated that the Scottish champions have already 'made an approach' as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the next campaign, the first since the return of Brendan Rodgers.

What is the latest news about Yang Hyun-jun?

The Scottish Sun reports that the Bhoys have made a 'significant and final' offer for the 21-year-old winger.

The Gangwon FC forward was recently included in the South Korea squad for their previous set of international fixtures, however, he failed to make his full debut.

His club side currently sits second bottom of the K-League, recording just 13 points out of a possible 60, and they will be desperate to keep their star player as they battle to avoid relegation.

This reluctance to sell has seemed to force Hyun-Jun to accept that his dreams of a move to Europe may well be put on hold until the conclusion of the K-League season and the January transfer window.

When asked about his situation, the winger stated: "I will not change my mind about moving to Europe. But if I am blocked from making the move in this transfer market, I have to do my best for Gangwon FC and I will. I accept this and understand I will act professionally.”

What has Anthony Joseph said about Yang Hyun-jun to Celtic?

When asked about the potential transfer, Joseph told GIVEMESPORT: "Celtic did make an approach last week for Yang Hyun-jun and he very much wants to move to Celtic. And he has been trying to push it with his agent as well, the club aren’t too happy that his agent is really pushing it and some of the comments he’s made publicly as well.”

This will be really positive news for Celtic fans and manager Rodgers alike, with the player showing a clear desire to get the move done.

Will Yang Hyun-jun be a good signing for Celtic?

The youngster could be another in a long and growing list of Celtic success stories from the Far East market, with Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, and Reo Hatate being fantastic examples of the brilliant business the Bhoys have done from the part of the world.

Hyun-jun has been a part of the Gangwon senior setup since the age of 18, and throughout his time at the club, he has made 63 appearances, scoring nine goals and assisting six according to FBref.

The winger is a very versatile player. Whilst he plays predominantly off of the right-hand side of a front three, he has also played over 1000 minutes off of the left-hand side as well as through the middle according to Wyscout via The Celtic Way. This versatility at such a young age will have been a key factor behind the club's desire to bring the South Korean to Scotland.

The 21-year-old now believes that he is ready to take the next step of his career and foray into European football, and Celtic seems like the perfect club for that next step