Celtic have "opened talks" with a 20-year-old ace ahead of a potential move to the club this summer, according to a new claim from Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph.

Celtic eyeing Bogusz signing

Time is running out for the Hoops to make further signings in the current transfer window, but there appears to be work going on behind the scenes to get some more business completed.

Mateusz Bogusz looks like a primary target for Celtic in the coming days, with the 23-year-old once at Leeds United and now plying his trade at MLS side Los Angeles FC. The reigning Scottish Premiership champions are said to be in talks with the attacking midfielder over a switch to Parkhead, with an £8m deal reportedly close to being completed.

Bogusz seems to be being looked at as the ideal potential replacement for Matt O'Riley, whose move to Premier League side Brighton is now imminent, acting as a significant blow to Brendan Rodgers. The Dane's creativity and end product will be a huge miss, and replacing him won't be easy.

Away from that one specific Celtic rumour, though, Sheffield United centre-back Auston Trusty continues to be linked with a summer move, and now another fresh claim has emerged regarding a different target.

Celtic open talks to sign 20-year-old midfielder

Writing on X on Saturday, Joseph said that Celtic have now "opened talks" over the signing of FC Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels, who wants to seal a move to Parkhead.

Angels could be a great long-term signing for the Hoops, given his tender years, and his versatility allows him to not only shine in central midfield but also as a right-back and a right-winger.

The Belgian has already made 53 appearances for Augsburg, 51 of which have come in the Bundesliga, so he has already picked up some significant experience in one of the biggest leagues in Europe. Nine assists have come his way in the competition, highlighting his creative side, and he also averaged one tackle per game in the league last season, showing that he can be effective out of possession, too.

Given his age, Engels may not be coming in as a quick fix for Celtic, and a panic buy to make up for the loss of O'Riley to Brighton, but instead an exciting young player who could develop further under Rodgers as the years pass.

Arne Engels' international stats Caps Goals Belgium Under-21s 9 2 Belgium Under-19s 9 2 Belgium Under-16s 7 3 Belgium Under-15s 5 1

He has been capped by Belgium across four different youth age groups, showing that he could be a future regular at senior level if he continues to progress, so it is hard to find many negatives to the Hoops snapping him up.