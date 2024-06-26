Celtic could be closing in on their first summer signing, with one report now saying they’ve had a bid accepted for a long-term target.

Celtic want new goalkeeper

The Hoops and Brendan Rodgers are yet to make a summer signing following a Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup double last season, but a new goalkeeper to replace Joe Hart appears to be at the top of the list.

Alongside a shot-stopper, a winger and striker are also wanted at Parkhead, but when it comes to ‘keepers, there hasn’t been a shortage of targets.

Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher, Trabzonspor star Ugurcan Cakir, Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson, Werder Bremen colossus Michael Zetterer, Southampton’s Alex McCarthy, Koen Casteels of Wolfsburg and Dominik Livakovic are just some of the goalkeepers that have been linked with the Hoops.

Rumours have intensified over a move for Fenerbahce’s Livakovic who has been starting at Euro 2024 for Croatia, with a €9million (£7.6m) bid submitted to bring him to Scotland.

Celtic have Livakovic bid accepted

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Celtic’s offer for Livakovic has been accepted, with the player wanting to leave Fenerbahce this summer.

The €9m figure was mentioned again, and it is stated that an ‘official announcement will be made shortly’. Fenerbahce will reportedly replace Livakovic with Mattia Perin from Juventus, with Livakovic on course to become one of Celtic’s most expensive signings of all time, should a deal go through.

Celtic's 5 most expensive signings of all time Signed from Fee Jota Benfica €16.2m Odsonne Edouard PSG €10.3m Chris Sutton Chelsea €9.5m John Hartson Coventry €9m Eyal Brkovic West Ham €8.8m

It looks as if Celtic could be about to seal a marque goalkeeper signing, and Croatian football expert Richard Wilson has explained to The Herald what he could bring to Scotland, highlighting his reflex saves as his main strength.

“His main strength would be his reflex saves, and he has that knack of getting to shots that 90 percent of goalkeepers can’t get to. It’s such a small difference between a good goalkeeper and a great goalkeeper at that level, and his reflexes have been shown to be among the true elite.”

Wilson then said a move to Celtic could be a “statement signing” for the Hoops.

“For Celtic to land a goalkeeper of his stature would be a statement signing, absolutely. Fenerbahce paid the best part of 7m Euros for him last summer, and they will make a profit on that, but if you compare Livakovic’s stature to Joe Hart’s, well, Joe Hart hasn’t been in World Cup semi-finals for instance.

“He’s one of the few goalkeepers that Celtic could get with a trophy cabinet of that size. It makes sense to me though because Celtic have been in for him before, so it is a renewal of interest.”

It could be just a matter of time until Celtic get their man, making this one to watch over the coming weeks.