Valle could challenge Greg Taylor for minutes and bring competition for places at left-back.

The Hoops are closing in on a deal for one of their targets after reaching a verbal agreement over the weekend.

Celtic are believed to have an agreement in place to sign a 20-year-old rising star on loan during the summer transfer window, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Celtic transfer news

The Hoops are still pushing to complete some late transfer business, with Arne Engels one of the latest players to be linked with a summer move to Parkhead. The FC Augsburg midfielder has reportedly begun talks with Celtic over a switch, as they look to bring him in alongside attacking midfielder Mateusz Bogusz.

The latter, who is currently playing for MLS side Los Angeles FC, is a rumoured target for Brendan Rodgers before the window slams shut later this week, and has some limited experience on British shores, making one Championship appearance during a spell at Leeds United.

Hammarby teenager Bazoumana Toure is another player who has been backed to bolster the Hoops' options in the Scottish Premiership and Champions League this season, but Crystal Palace, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen are also thought to be in the mix.

Celtic could also look for reinforcements at the heart of their defence this week, with Sheffield United centre-back Auston Trusty continuing to be looked at as a strong option. He is a two-time capped USA international, and could give Rodgers the extra depth that he may crave in a key area of the pitch.

Celtic reach agreement over loan move

Taking to X, Romano claimed that Celtic are set to complete the loan signing of Barcelona youngster Alex Valle, having signed an extension with the La Liga side. Another update from the reporter also says a medical is scheduled on Monday, although he confirms there will be no buy option included.

Not a huge amount may be known about Valle, given his age and lack of experience, but there should always be an element of excitement when any Barca player is linked with joining the Hoops. The 20-year-old is yet to make an appearance for the senior side, but he has enjoyed 22 outings for their B team, and won a combined tally of 17 caps for Spain at Under-19 and Under-18 level.

A left-back by trade, Valle could increase the competition for places at Celtic, not only putting pressure on Greg Taylor for minutes, but also ensuring that Rodgers has the depth to rotate his squad effectively, giving them the best possible chance of success across all competitions this season.

As for the player himself, he could see this as a wonderful opportunity to experience a different league and culture, allowing him to grow as a footballer over the next 12 months, prior to returning to Barcelona as a more rounded player.

That means the Hoops should hopefully be bringing in a player who is hungry to keep improving, which can only help them, showing his current employers that his contract extension is fully merited.