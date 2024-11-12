A "fantastic" Celtic hero now won't play any part in the current international break, with the individual in question withdrawn after picking up an injury.

Celtic handed Carter-Vickers injury boost

Injuries can have the potential to define any season, and while the Hoops have been relatively fortunate on the fitness front in 2024/25 to date, that's not to say that there still haven't been some concerns.

For example, Cameron Carter-Vickers missed Celtic's 2-0 win away to Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon, with the USA international seeing his minutes affected so far this season. Thankfully, Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that the 26-year-old should be back for the trip to Hearts on November 23rd.

"He just felt a little bit of fatigue in his hamstring with the work that we've put into him. But nothing serious. We didn't want to risk anything today, he will recover, and then obviously be ready for Hearts when we come back."

With plenty of Celtic's squad now heading off on international duty to play for their respective countries, supporters will be keeping their fingers crossed that no fresh injury concerns emerge. Worryingly, one individual hasn't even met up with his compatriots, with a new fitness worry emerging.

"Fantastic" Celtic player suffers injury

On Monday, the Republic of Ireland's official X account said that Celtic striker Adam Idah has been withdrawn through injury, along with a number of his other teammates.

Idah may not have been a regular for the Hoops so far this season, but this is still a worrying update for Rodgers, who won't want to see his attacking options limited once the international break is done and dusted.

The 23-year-old has scored twice in the three appearances in the Scottish Premiership this season, while Norwich City sporting director Ben Knapper said of him during the summer: "He’s a fantastic player, and in winter he had one of the best goals per minute ratios in Europe.

"He’s a proven goalscorer at Championship level and did very well at Celtic. He’s a full international who’s home grown and has come through the system. He’s exactly the type of player who excites me."

Idah showed last season what a threat he can be when he is fully fit and on top of his game, scoring eight times in 15 league appearances, of which only five were starts. He also scored the dramatic late winning goal against Rangers in the Scottish Cup Final - an achievement that will immediately endear you to the fans.

Hopefully, the Celtic loanee's withdrawal is more precautionary than anything, prior to being available for the meeting with Hearts after the break.