Celtic are preparing to face Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final this weekend, but a new update suggests they may be without a key player for the much-anticipated game.

Celtic take on Rangers in League Cup final

The Hoops drew 0-0 away to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night, in what was a respectable point in the Champions League, as they continue to give themselves a good chance of getting into the playoffs in Europe's biggest club competition early next year.

It's now time to focus on a huge game on Sunday afternoon, however, as Celtic take on rivals Rangers in the League Cup final, as they battle to win the first piece of domestic silverware of the season.

The Hoops' adversaries are the reigning holders of the trophy, but Brendan Rodgers' side prevailed against them in last season's Scottish Cup final and will hope to do the same again at Hampden Park this weekend.

Celtic will go into the game as favourites, given their current lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership title, but it is a match that still has the potential to be decided by fine margins. Both sides have injury concerns leading up to kickoff and a key update has dropped regarding one individual.

Worrying Celtic injury news emerges before final

On Friday, footage from Sky Sports showed that Alistair Johnston wasn't part of Cetic's training session, suggesting he could be a doubt for the final against Rangers this weekend. Not having Johnston available for a game of such magnitude would be a major blow for Celtic, considering what a consistent performer he has become at right-back.

The 26-year-old has won two league titles during his time with the Hoops, and this season, he has bagged four goals and assists apiece in the league, highlighting the impressive level of end product he has provided from his full-back role.

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner has heaped praise on the job Johnston has done since arriving from CF Montreal at the end of 2022, saying: "Johnston has settled in so well. People talked about (Josip) Juranovic being a star player but Celtic haven’t missed him - that’s how well Johnston has done."

Hopefully, his absence from training is nothing serious, but the fact that he hasn't been seen alongside his teammates ahead of such a big occasion can only suggest that there are genuine doubts over him being fit for the showdown with Rangers.

Celtic are simply a better team when Johnston is playing, whether that be because of his defensive solidity or attacking quality, so seeing him in the starting XI on Sunday will immediately increase Rodgers' side's chances of winning yet another trophy.