Celtic are still fighting to secure two trophies before the end of the season as they look to wrap up the Scottish Premiership title and the SFA Cup over the coming weeks.

Focus will then turn to the upcoming summer transfer window and possibly improving the playing squad for Brendan Rodgers ahead of next term.

However, the Hoops may also have to fight to keep hold of their best players, as Leeds have recently been linked with an interest in star midfielder Matt O'Riley.

Celtic are no strangers to cashing in on their top talent, including the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Victor Wanyama, Odsonne Edouard, and Jota, and they hit the jackpot when Neil Lennon sold Kieran Tierney for a club-record fee.

Kieran Tierney's Celtic career in numbers

The Scotland international came through the academy system at Parkhead and first became a regular in the Premiership during the 2015/16 campaign, with six assists in 23 outings.

Tierney went on to rack up eight goals and 37 assists in 170 matches for the club in all competitions during his time in the first-team for the Hoops.

Kieran Tierney (Celtic) Scottish Premiership Appearances Goals Assists 2014/15 2 0 1 2015/16 23 1 6 2016/17 24 1 8 2017/18 28 3 6 2018/19 20 0 5 Stats via Transfermarkt

As you can see in the table above, the 5 foot 11 left-back provided an attacking thrust down the left flank with a fantastic return of assists each season, given his defensive position.

His fantastic form for Celtic led to interest from Arsenal in the summer of 2019, and Lennon - who was the manager at the time - eventually greenlit a move to the Premier League.

After a £15m bid was rejected earlier in the window, the Gunners eventually landed their man on deadline day for a staggering £25m - a club-record for the Hoops.

Kieran Tierney's current market value

At the time of writing (22/04/2024), Transfermarkt has Tierney's current market value at just €12m (£10m), as he currently plays for Real Sociedad on loan from Arsenal.

This means that the Scottish full-back's value has plummeted by a staggering £15m from the £25m that the English giants paid for him, within the space of less than five years.

At the age of 26, the left-footed dynamo should be heading into his peak years as a player but is, instead, sitting at his lowest market valuation since the summer of 2019 - when he left Celtic.

Tierney, who played 124 games for Arsenal before his temporary move to Spain, has only started 11 league matches for Real Sociedad this season, after six starts in the Premier League last term.

Injuries have hampered his development, with 74 matches missed for club and country since he moved on from Parkhead, and that is reflected in his lack of starts in recent years.

The Scottish star, whose strength was once hailed as "unique" for a young player by Brendan Rodgers, has not nailed down a regular starting spot in the Premier League or LaLiga, which may be why his market value is plummeting.

Overall, Celtic hit the jackpot with Tierney as they sold him for a record fee and have watched on as the academy graduate has failed to kick on over the subsequent years, with his current value now £15m less than what they sold him for.