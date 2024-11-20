Already thinking ahead, Celtic chiefs have now reportedly held internal talks about signing one Championship player who is on course to become a free agent in 2025.

Celtic transfer news

The Bhoys are once again on course to win the Scottish Premiership, albeit whilst being kept incredibly close by surprise challengers Aberdeen, and have even managed to pick up a couple of impressive results on the Champions League stage to match. Brendan Rodgers' side even went as far as defeating RB Leipzig 3-1 before the international break and will no doubt be looking to pick up where they left off once domestic football returns.

Those at Celtic Park will be celebrating their recent success with some caution, however. After all, the last time that one of their top stars stole the show on the biggest stage, he swapped Scotland for the Premier League and Brighton & Hove Albion. Desperate to avoid a Matt O'Riley repeat, Celtic will be looking to keep hold of the likes of Nicolas Kuhn amid recent interest in his signature.

Meanwhile, when it comes to incomings, they may get the chance to reverse the trend. According to 67 Hail Hail, Celtic chiefs have held tentative internal discussions about signing Josh Brownhill when his current Burnley contract comes to an end next summer. In what would be a free transfer, the Bhoys could land another Championship star and could offer pre-contract terms in the New Year.

An experienced midfielder who has played Premier League football, Brownhill could replace O'Riley once and for all. Still just 28 years old, the Burnley captain is far from past his best just yet, having scored five and set up one other goal in 15 appearances in the Championship so far this season.

"Key" Brownhill would be the ultimate bargain

A player who's stealing the show in the Championship as Burnley set their sights on promotion, Brownhill's rise is one that former manager Vincent Kompany saw coming. When in charge of Burnley, the Belgian told reporters as relayed by Four Four Two: “Keeping Brownhill this season was crucial and he was ready for the responsibility to become a key player.

"I still see some growth in his game. I don’t want to talk him up too far but he can be one of the players of the Championship if he stays on this road this season.”

The Clarets may not be so lucky to keep hold of Brownhill for a second time, however, and will even miss out on the chance to cash in on their midfield star if he fails to sign a new contract at the club.

When January arrives, the 28-year-old will have the opportunity to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside of England that makes an approach, which could see Celtic take full advantage.

The Hoops already welcomed one Championship player in the form of Adam Idah last summer and can now land another by signing Brownhill on a free deal next year.