Celtic have reportedly held talks to sign an in-demand teenage attacker who is set to leave his current club this summer.

Celtic transfer speculation

The Hoops and Brendan Rodgers are yet to make a summer signing following a Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup triumph last season, although the Northern Irishman did admit back in February the club could look to be braver with their signings, presumably starting this summer.

“I would go with supporters thinking we could maybe be a little bit braver in terms of bringing in another level of player. But that’s up to me to try and fix that over the course of my time here. You look at the strategy here and you have to be careful because in some ways it has worked. You bring in players for a minimal fee and then they go out and make the club a lot of money.

“What I want to hopefully balance in my time here is that we can still do that, because it is an important part of the modern game. But we also want to be brave enough to hang our hat on a ready-made player.”

That ‘another level of player’ Rodgers is talking about signing could be a big-money deal for Croatia international Dominik Livakovic. The Hoops are after a new first choice ’keeper following Joe Hart’s retirement and have reportedly submitted a big £7.6m bid for his services to Fenerbahce.

Alongside a goalkeeper, a new winger and striker are also wanted at Parkhead. In regards to specific attacking targets, the likes of Panathinaikos’ Fotis Ioannidis, Motherwell’s Theo Bair and last season’s loanee Adam Idah have all been linked with moves to Glasgow.

Now, a much younger attacking target has emerged on the radar at Celtic Park.

Celtic hold talks for teenage striker

According to The Secret Scout on X, Celtic are one of six clubs who have held talks to sign forward Ajay Matthews, who is set to leave Middlesbrough this summer.

Alongside the Hoops, rivals Rangers have also been in discussions, alongside four Premier League clubs who are also hoping to win the race for Matthews’ services. Impressively, Matthews scored 16 goals in 17 starts for Middlesbrough’s youth side last season, and it looks as if a number of clubs are aware of his talent and are looking to seal a cut-price deal as a result.

The 18-year-old may not be too far from first-team football, should he carry on his prolific form in front of goal at youth level, and who knows, we could see him turning out under Rodgers in years to come, should Celtic win the race for his services this summer.