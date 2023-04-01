Celtic have reportedly accepted an offer from Aston Villa for teenage midfielder Aidan Borland, according to Football Insider.

What’s the latest on Celtic and Borland?

Borland was first linked with a Celtic Park exit last month, with Villa and Premier League rivals Leeds United plotting moves. Labelled a wonderkid and one of the best young prospects to emerge from Celtic’s academy in recent years by Football Insider, Borland has already been plying his trade in the club’s U18 side at the age of 15.

The Daily Record’s Scott Burns provided an update regarding Borland earlier in the week, suggesting that Villa were closing in on a deal and were likely to attempt to strike a deal, something which has seemingly now materialised.

Football Insider shared the latest news regarding Borland and a move to the Midlands, revealing that the Hoops have accepted an offer for the teenager.

Villa look set to pay an initial £300,000 for the Celtic gem which will rise by 300% to £1.2m with add-ons, claiming it is a similar deal to Villa’s move for young Scottish forward Rory Wilson from Rangers last year.

The pull of the Premier League…

Borland isn’t the first Celtic starlet to leave the club for the Premier League and probably won’t be the last, but at least the Hoops will eventually receive a seven-figure fee for his services after add-ons.

The likes of Liam Morrison and Barry Hepburn made the move to Bayern Munich in recent years, while Josh Adam, Ben Doak, Leo Hjelde and Rory Mahady have all left Lennoxtown for England.

Hopefully, Celtic will be able to bring an exciting teenager of their own in Freddie Anderson after they registered an interest alongside two Championship sides, but it looks as if they won’t be keeping hold of Borland heading into the 2023/24 campaign.