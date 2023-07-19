Celtic have been linked with a switch for Fabian Rieder this summer - but reliable journalist Mark Hendry has revealed that the Hoops are yet to make an official bid for the midfielder.

Who is Fabian Rieder?

The 21-year-old currently plies his trade for Young Boys in his native Switzerland, having worked his way into the first-team there and been handed his debut three seasons ago for the side. At just 18-years-old he was thrust into the spotlight with the club, making 23 league appearances for the club during that first campaign.

Despite his youth, he was a regular in the XI and helped the team to claim a Swiss Super League crown as a teenager. He then improved his output a campaign later, starting ten more games and ultimately bagging two goals and seven assists from midfield.

In 2022/23, that increased even more. He started 31 times in the league for Young Boys - the most of his career to date - and swapped his seven assists for seven goals this season, with a further four assists to boot. His eleven goal contributions meant that he ended the year with a rate of 0.39 per 90 on average. Not only was he excellent offensively though, he also was superb helping his side out at the back - he had 42 tackles won in total over the course of the season - an amount that put him eighth in the league-wide rankings.

Are Celtic signing Fabian Rieder?

After these performances for his club, it has led to interest in his services this summer. Celtic are one of the sides that have been linked with a switch for the midfielder, with the Scottish Premiership side reportedly putting him on their transfer radar this summer.

However, according to a report from reliable journalist Mark Hendry, the Hoops have actually yet to make an official bid for Rieder and they have not even made "contact" with the 21-year-old over a potential move to the club.

Even worse for fans of the move is that there are offers on the table for the midfielder from elsewhere - and Celtic are not one of those clubs that have made a bid. It means that he could actually be lured elsewhere this window before the Scottish outfit have even made an approach to sign the midfielder.

Hendry said: "Also informed this week that there has been no contact from Celtic FC for Fabian Rieder. He has 'a lot of concrete' offers - none Celtic at this time."

It would be a blow for the Scottish Premiership outfit if they weren't able to land Rieder this transfer window. He's already seen as a real talent in the game and someone that could instantly boost their midfield should they sign him.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig stated that the Swiss man has a "complete profile" and added that "many top five league clubs" should be trying to snap him up this window. It means that he must have a lot of ability if he feels Rieder could make it in a big league - and therefore, it would be a shame for the Hoops to miss out on him this summer.