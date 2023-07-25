Celtic are set to brace for a bid for Carl Starfelt in the next few days, with Football Scotland reporting that Spartak Moscow will launch an offer soon for the defender.

How many games has Carl Starfelt played for Celtic?

The 28-year-old has spent the last two seasons with the Hoops in the Scottish Premier League, and has already won most of what the country has to offer. He's bagged two league titles with the club and has so far managed a total of 62 league outings for the side Bhoys his time in Glasgow.

The central defender was once more a key figure for the Scottish outfit during the 2022/23 season too, featuring 28 times and even bagging three goals and an assist along the way. In 2021/22, his side managed 2.53 points per match on average when he played - which was the seventh best rate for any player in the entire division that year. It shows how key he has been for Celtic and how important his presence is to picking up wins.

Prior to his Scotland move, Starfelt also spent time in Russia and Sweden. It was in the latter country where he first made his mark, appearing as an 18-year-old for Brommapojkarna. He made 20 league appearances for them during that season, despite being so young, and was given even more gametime a campaign later with a further 16 in the Superettan.

He eventually moved on to Goteborg in the same country, before being snapped up by Rubin Kazan in Russia. He went from strength-to-strength there, having managed 29 league outings during his final season there after an average initial season. Those showings, which helped Kazan go from tenth to fourth, ultimately led to his transfer to Scotland.

Are Celtic selling Carl Starfelt?

Now, after two successful years with Celtic, he could be on the move again, That's because according to a report from Football Scotland, Spartak Moscow are ready to launch a bid for Starfelt in the next few days.

It states that there is a bid being lined up which could be officially placed soon, with the Russian team eager to add some experience to their defence - and they see Starfelt as the perfect fit. It's unclear how much the centre-back would cost, or how much any potential bid would be, but it does seem as though the Hoops may have to brace themselves for some interest in the 28-year-old now this window.

If they did lose Starfelt this summer, it could be a blow to the SPL side's backline. John Hartson has previously stated that the defender is "excellent" and has been "pivotal" to the recent success of the side in terms of their titles and other silverware they have won.

The level he is at now is superb, and to lose him ahead of another big campaign would therefore be a big blow to Brendan Rodgers' plans. It's no surprise to see other teams interested in the defender this window, but Celtic should be prepared to bat them away.