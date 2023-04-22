Celtic have reportedly contacted the representatives of FC Koln midfielder Denis Huseinbasic ahead of a potential summer move.

What’s the latest Celtic transfer news involving Huseinbasic?

The Hoops look set to be busy this summer, with Ange Postecoglou after three headline signings at Parkhead. Reports have suggested that a new centre-back, central midfielder and forward will be targeted, with Celtic also preparing a “huge” contract for Postecoglou.

One player who has now been linked with a move to Scotland to potentially keep Postecoglou happy in Glasgow is Huseinbasic, with news emerging over the last 48 hours.

The Daily Record relayed an update from Sport Bild regarding Huseinbasic, claiming both Celtic and Rangers have reached out to the agency representing the player over a possible deal.

The Koln midfielder is also set to have interest from England and France, with The Daily Record’s Mark Pirie adding that Postecoglou has typically got most of his transfer business done early in the window so a quick-fire move for Huseinbasic would fit the model.

Who is Huseinbasic?

Huseinbasic is primarily a central midfielder who can also play in defensive and attacking midfield roles when required. The 21-year-old made the move to Koln from German fourth-tier side Kickers Offenbach last summer and has made a positive impact, with Koln manager Steffen Baumgart describing him as an “important player”.

"You have to remember Denis has come from the regional leagues last season, so for him to make the impact he has, is very encouraging. We have worked extremely hard with him all season so that he is now a very important first team player for us.

"Recently, I have used him from the bench and he is unsatisfied with that because he always wants to play.

"And while he doesn't always agree with my decisions - but you never see any dissent in him. He's enjoyed an excellent season for us and we hope he stays and improves next season too."

Valued at a career-high €5m by Transfermarkt, Huseinbasic has made 23 senior appearances for Koln, contributing to six goals. He has started seven times in the Bundesliga this season so could well be a solid first-team player in the making following Baumgart's comments.

Huseinbasic would add depth and versatility to Celtic's midfield ranks, so it'll be interesting to see if the Hoops follow up their initial move with a formal offer for the midfielder, looking to wrap up a transfer ahead of the summer window.